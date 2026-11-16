MENAFN - IANS) Queensland, Nov 16 (IANS) Four teenagers have been hospitalised after the stolen car they were travelling in crashed in the eastern suburbs of Brisbane.

Police said on Monday that the car, which was reported stolen earlier on Sunday, collided with another vehicle around 9 km east of central Brisbane in the state of Queensland at 3:45 pm (local time) on Sunday.

The 14-year-old male driver and three passengers, two girls aged 15 and a 16-year-old boy, were transported to hospital, with one of the girls in a critical condition, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The occupants of the second vehicle were not injured.

Police said that the 14-year-old boy was charged with three counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death or grievous bodily harm and with driving a vehicle without a licence.

In a separate incident, the Queensland Police Service said a man riding a stolen motorbike was critically injured when he failed to stop at a red light and collided with a car south of Brisbane shortly before 9 p.m. on Sunday.

The 50-year-old man was taken to hospital in a critical condition with serious leg injuries.

On November 9, a man died, and a woman was hospitalised with serious injuries after being struck by a car that crashed into a medical centre in the Australian state of Queensland on Monday.

Queensland Police Service Chief Inspector Grant Marcus told reporters that a vehicle crashed into a medical centre in the city of Bundaberg, about 300 km north of Brisbane, shortly after 10 am (local time), striking several people inside.

A 63-year-old man, who was in the waiting room when the vehicle crashed, sustained critical injuries and was declared dead a short time later, Xinhua News Agency reported.

His partner, a 63-year-old woman, was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Marcus said investigators were working to determine whether speed or a mechanical fault played a role in the crash, but that the incident did not appear to be deliberate.

He said the 71-year-old female driver had been taken to hospital with injuries that were not considered serious.