MENAFN - IANS) Mysuru, Nov 16 (IANS) Two separate cases, including a complaint and a counter-complaint, have been registered at the Vidyaranyapuram police station on Monday, in connection with an alleged chain-snatching attempt and the subsequent assault on a youth who tried to catch the suspected chain-snatcher in J.P. Nagar in Karnataka's Mysuru.

According to the complaint, a youth allegedly attempted to snatch the gold chain of a young woman in the locality on Sunday night. Punith, who noticed the incident, intervened and managed to catch the suspected chain-snatcher. However, the situation reportedly took a violent turn when a group of youths arrived at the spot and allegedly assaulted him.

Punith alleged that after being caught, the suspected chain-snatcher called his family members over the phone. Subsequently, a group of people rushed to the spot and assaulted him. The incident triggered tension in the locality, with residents expressing concern over the alleged assault on the youth who had intervened to prevent the chain-snatching attempt.

Following the incident, Punith, along with Santhosh and others, staged a dharna on the road, condemning the assault and demanding action against those involved.

The protesters challenged the police to examine the CCTV camera footage of the incident and take appropriate action against the accused. They insisted that the footage would establish the sequence of events and help identify those involved in the alleged assault.

Meanwhile, police have registered two separate FIRs in connection with the incident.

One case has been filed against the youth accused of attempting to snatch the woman's gold chain, while another has been registered against Punith, Santhosh and their friends in connection with the subsequent altercation. The cases were registered based on complaints and counter-complaints filed by the parties involved.

Former Mysuru MP Pratap Simha visited the Vidyaranyapuram police station and sought details about the alleged assault.

He also interacted with local residents and visited the spot where the incident took place.

Simha urged police officials to examine the CCTV footage and take appropriate legal action against those responsible for the alleged assault.

Considering the sensitivity of the case, the police are treading cautiously and verifying facts. Further investigation is on.

More details are yet to emerge regarding the development.