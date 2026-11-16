MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Aizawl, Nov 16 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested another accused, Nurul Islam, from Silchar in southern Assam in connection with the seizure of 236.33 kg of methamphetamine tablets, valued at approximately Rs 30.72 crore, in Mizoram's Champhai district in May last year, the central probe agency said on Monday.

Several digital devices, including mobile phones and memory cards, were also seized from the possession of the accused Nurul Islam during the arrest.

According to an NIA statement, the banned psychotropic drug was seized in Champhai district, which shares a long, largely unfenced international border with Myanmar.

The arrest of Islam is part of the agency's ongoing investigation into the major drug seizure.

NIA investigation has revealed Nurul Islam to be the mastermind behind the cross-border trafficking of the seized methamphetamine tablets from Myanmar to mainland India through an interstate drug trafficking network, the statement said.

The case was originally registered as FIR last year at the Dungtlang Police station.

According to the statement, five accused persons, including two from Mizoram, two from Tripura and one from Assam, were earlier chargesheeted in the case.

Further investigation into the case is continuing to identify other persons involved in the conspiracy and to uncover the wider network.

Meanwhile, Mizoram and Manipur have emerged as major drug-trafficking corridors in the Northeast, largely due to their long and porous international borders with Myanmar and their geographical proximity to the Golden Triangle, one of the world's major illicit narcotics-producing regions.

Six districts of Mizoram and five districts of Manipur share a combined 910-km-long international border with Myanmar, making the two Northeastern states particularly vulnerable to cross-border drug smuggling.

The Golden Triangle, comprising areas of Myanmar, Laos and Thailand, has long been identified as a major hub for the production and trafficking of illicit narcotics, including synthetic drugs.

The porous international borders, coupled with difficult geographical terrain, pose significant challenges for security agencies in preventing the movement of narcotics and dismantling cross-border drug-trafficking networks.