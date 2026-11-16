Yemeni Government Reports Military Deaths in Al-Jawf Fighting
(MENAFN) A senior military commander and several other personnel from Yemen's government forces were killed during confrontations with Houthi fighters in the northern province of Al-Jawf, according to a statement released on Sunday.
In a separate announcement, the Southern Armed Forces confirmed that their units had withdrawn from Zuqar Airport and positions around the Bab al-Mandab area in western Taiz province. The repositioning was described as part of broader efforts to strengthen security in Aden, the country's interim capital, and surrounding governorates.
The latest incidents followed reports from the Yemeni army that its forces had intercepted Houthi drones approaching Marib, a central Yemeni city that accommodates the country's largest population of internally displaced people.
Meanwhile, six civilians, including two children and two women, sustained injuries in artillery bombardments and sniper attacks attributed to Houthi forces in Taiz province in southwestern Yemen, according to government reports.
Three members of the same family, including two siblings and their mother, were among the wounded after a shell struck an area near their residence in Al-Zahra, within Taiz city.
Local authorities also reported that a 35-year-old woman was shot by Houthi snipers operating from Al-Afham Hill while she was in the Al-Aqroud area south of the city.
Additionally, two men suffered injuries in separate artillery attacks targeting locations to the east and west of Taiz, according to local officials.
In a separate announcement, the Southern Armed Forces confirmed that their units had withdrawn from Zuqar Airport and positions around the Bab al-Mandab area in western Taiz province. The repositioning was described as part of broader efforts to strengthen security in Aden, the country's interim capital, and surrounding governorates.
The latest incidents followed reports from the Yemeni army that its forces had intercepted Houthi drones approaching Marib, a central Yemeni city that accommodates the country's largest population of internally displaced people.
Meanwhile, six civilians, including two children and two women, sustained injuries in artillery bombardments and sniper attacks attributed to Houthi forces in Taiz province in southwestern Yemen, according to government reports.
Three members of the same family, including two siblings and their mother, were among the wounded after a shell struck an area near their residence in Al-Zahra, within Taiz city.
Local authorities also reported that a 35-year-old woman was shot by Houthi snipers operating from Al-Afham Hill while she was in the Al-Aqroud area south of the city.
Additionally, two men suffered injuries in separate artillery attacks targeting locations to the east and west of Taiz, according to local officials.
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