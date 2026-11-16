A Somali-American Uber driver is fighting for his life after a passenger attacked him in Hopkins, Minnesota, on Saturday. Mohamed Yusuf slipped into a coma following the assault, and his relatives have described the incident as appearing to be a hate crime.

The Hopkins Police Department said the passenger accused of the assault has been taken into custody. The department declined to release further details about the suspect.

Police did not confirm the suspect's identity when asked about viral social media rumours concerning his background. A spokesperson said the matter remains an active investigation and that officers are working to establish the specific circumstances.

No additional details were being confirmed at this stage in order to protect the integrity of the inquiry, the spokesperson said, adding that more information is expected in the coming days as facts are verified.

The attack took place early on Saturday in Hopkins, a suburban city south-west of Minneapolis.

Relatives told The Somali Brief that the passenger got into the car, asked Yusuf his name, and then attacked him. The driver's cousin, Abdinasir Ali, said the passenger told Yusuf he did not like the name before turning violent.

According to the family, the passenger choked Yusuf from the back seat and took control of the vehicle. Yusuf's son, Mustafa Osman, said his father was run over multiple times with his own car and was later found about a mile down the road in a ditch.

Osman said his father suffered two collapsed lungs, a spinal injury, and broken legs and ribs.

The police statement said officers determined during the investigation that an assault had occurred and located an injured adult man near Hopkins Crossroad and Minnetonka Boulevard. He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Officers found an adult male suspect nearby and took him into custody. Preliminary information indicated the incident involved an Uber rideshare interaction, according to the statement.

A GoFundMe set up for the injured driver has raised close to $250,000. The fundraiser described Yusuf as a devoted father, a loving family man and an incredibly hardworking individual who suffered severe injuries and is now in a coma because of what it called a senseless assault.