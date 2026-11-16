Many people skip sunscreen during winter because the sun feels less intense. However, UV rays can still affect your skin. Here's why wearing sunscreen daily remains important during colder months.

Many people completely stop using sunscreen when winter arrives. They think it's unnecessary because the sun is mild and cool winds are blowing. But what do experts say? Why should you use sunscreen in winter and monsoon? What are the benefits?

Even though it is cold in winter, the intensity of dangerous UVA rays from the sun does not decrease. These rays easily pass through clouds and fog to reach the earth. UVA rays penetrate deep into the skin, causing wrinkles, dryness, and fine lines. So, even if there is no sun, sunscreen is a must to protect yourself from these rays.

2. Higher Risk in Snowy Areas

The risk is even higher if you trip to snowy areas in winter. Snow reflects sunlight back onto your skin. This causes the skin to darken quickly.

3. Prevents Skin from Drying Out

Moisture in the air drops in winter, making the skin dry quickly. A good sunscreen acts like a protective layer, locks in moisture, and keeps the skin soft.

4. Winter Sun Does Damage Too

Sitting in the sun on a winter morning feels great. But spending too much time in that sun can cause dark spots and make your face look dull.

Cream or Lotion Sunscreen: Choose a cream or lotion-based sunscreen with moisturizing properties to prevent your skin from drying out in winter.

SPF 30 or Higher: It is best to use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30.

Hydrating Ingredients: Sunscreens containing hyaluronic acid or serums keep your skin hydrated all day.

How and When to Apply Sunscreen?: After your morning shower and applying moisturizer, apply sunscreen to your face, neck, and hands.

When to Reapply?: If you spend a lot of time in the sun, reapply every 2 to 3 hours.

Even When Indoors: Mild sunlight coming through windows can also damage your skin, so it is good to apply it even when you are at home.

Don't skip sunscreen just because it's winter; use it every day to keep your skin healthy.