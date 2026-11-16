Japan Shocker Caught On Camera: 14-Year-Old Girl Falls To Death From 6Th Floor During Tiktok Livestream WATCH
A 14-year-old girl in Japan lost her life while livestreaming on TikTok after falling from the sixth floor of an apartment building. Her friends and fans have been stunned by the entire encounter, which was caught on video.
Ruka, the girl, was sitting on the gallery railing of the apartment when she stumbled and fell backward. In the video, she can be seen holding onto the railing for a brief moment in an effort to stop herself from falling, but then she loses her hold and falls to the ground. She reportedly suffered serious brain injuries during the accident and eventually passed away from them. She was a student in middle school.
During the livestream, some viewers reportedly heard her repeatedly saying phrases such as "I'm hungry", "I'm scared" and "This is dangerous". The broadcast ended following the incident.
Watch SHOCKING Video
فتاة يابانية تبلغ من العمر 14 عامًا وتُدعى روكا كانت تجري بثًا مباشرًا عبر تطبيق تيك توك من شرفة شقة تقع في الطابق السادس قبل أن تسىىىقط منها في حىىىادث مأسىىاوي أدى إلى وفاتىىىىها متأثرة بإصىىىابة قوية في الىرأس
وبحسب ما تداوله أصدقاؤها ومتابعوها فقد كانت تمر بعدة مشكلات شخصية وضغىىوط نفسية تسببت في معىىاناتها خلال الفترة الأخيرة.
وأثناء البث المباشر سمعها بعض المتابعين تردد عبارات مثل «أنا جائعة» و«أنا خائفة» و«هذا خىىطير»، قبل أن ينتهي البث بالمىىىأساة.
الفتاة تُدعى روكا (Ruka) وكانت تدرس في المرحلة الإعدادية وقد أثارت وفاتهىىا صدمة بين أصدقائها ومتابعيها خاصة أن الحىىادث وقع أثناء بثها المباشر.
وبدأت الشرطة اليابانية التحقيق في ملابسات الواقعة لمعرفة ما إذا كان سىىقوطها انىىتحارًا أم حىادثًا عرضيًا.
المؤلم في القصة أن فتاة بعمر 14 عامًا رحلت بهذه الطريقة المأسىىاوية ولا تزال الظروف الحقيقية التي سبقت سقىىوطها غير واضحة لذلك من المهم عدم الجزم بسبب وفىىاتها قبل انتهاء التحقيقات.
- AHA (@Jitkant) November 15, 2026
Her friends and fans are devastated by the tragedy, especially because it happened on a webcast. According to reports, several of her close friends and family members have discussed the psychological strains and personal challenges she has been going through lately.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment