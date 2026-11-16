A 14-year-old girl in Japan lost her life while livestreaming on TikTok after falling from the sixth floor of an apartment building. Her friends and fans have been stunned by the entire encounter, which was caught on video.

Ruka, the girl, was sitting on the gallery railing of the apartment when she stumbled and fell backward. In the video, she can be seen holding onto the railing for a brief moment in an effort to stop herself from falling, but then she loses her hold and falls to the ground. She reportedly suffered serious brain injuries during the accident and eventually passed away from them. She was a student in middle school.

During the livestream, some viewers reportedly heard her repeatedly saying phrases such as "I'm hungry", "I'm scared" and "This is dangerous". The broadcast ended following the incident.

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فتاة يابانية تبلغ من العمر 14 عامًا وتُدعى روكا كانت تجري بثًا مباشرًا عبر تطبيق تيك توك من شرفة شقة تقع في الطابق السادس قبل أن تسىىىقط منها في حىىىادث مأسىىاوي أدى إلى وفاتىىىىها متأثرة بإصىىىابة قوية في الىرأس

وبحسب ما تداوله أصدقاؤها ومتابعوها فقد كانت تمر بعدة مشكلات شخصية وضغىىوط نفسية تسببت في معىىاناتها خلال الفترة الأخيرة.

وأثناء البث المباشر سمعها بعض المتابعين تردد عبارات مثل «أنا جائعة» و«أنا خائفة» و«هذا خىىطير»، قبل أن ينتهي البث بالمىىىأساة.

الفتاة تُدعى روكا (Ruka) وكانت تدرس في المرحلة الإعدادية وقد أثارت وفاتهىىا صدمة بين أصدقائها ومتابعيها خاصة أن الحىىادث وقع أثناء بثها المباشر.

وبدأت الشرطة اليابانية التحقيق في ملابسات الواقعة لمعرفة ما إذا كان سىىقوطها انىىتحارًا أم حىادثًا عرضيًا.

المؤلم في القصة أن فتاة بعمر 14 عامًا رحلت بهذه الطريقة المأسىىاوية ولا تزال الظروف الحقيقية التي سبقت سقىىوطها غير واضحة لذلك من المهم عدم الجزم بسبب وفىىاتها قبل انتهاء التحقيقات.

- AHA (@Jitkant) November 15, 2026

Her friends and fans are devastated by the tragedy, especially because it happened on a webcast. According to reports, several of her close friends and family members have discussed the psychological strains and personal challenges she has been going through lately.