ASEAN Leaders Approve New Declaration to Protect Migrant Workers
(MENAFN) Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) approved a regional declaration on Sunday aimed at promoting fair and ethical recruitment practices for migrant workers and strengthening protections against labor-related exploitation, according to reports.
The agreement was adopted on the opening day of the 49th ASEAN Leaders' Summit in Manila, establishing stronger accountability mechanisms among member states while addressing emerging risks associated with cross-border employment and labor migration.
Philippine Secretary of Migrant Workers Hans Leo Cacdac said the initiative builds on existing regional labor agreements and seeks to provide additional safeguards for approximately 600,000 overseas Filipino workers living across Southeast Asia, alongside other migrant employees from ASEAN countries.
"OFWs (overseas Filipino workers) can remain confident that the Philippines, under the chairship of the Philippines and the leadership of the President, will continue to translate these regional commitments into responsive policies and programs," Cacdac said.
The three-day summit is taking place in the Philippine capital, with Manila preparing to transfer ASEAN's rotating chairmanship to Singapore on Tuesday.
Alongside the main gathering, the regional bloc is scheduled to conduct separate high-level meetings with China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea and the United States to discuss cooperation and regional priorities.
US President Donald Trump is also expected to arrive in Manila on Tuesday to participate in the summit's related engagements.
Established in 1967, ASEAN currently consists of 11 member states: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Timor-Leste.
The agreement was adopted on the opening day of the 49th ASEAN Leaders' Summit in Manila, establishing stronger accountability mechanisms among member states while addressing emerging risks associated with cross-border employment and labor migration.
Philippine Secretary of Migrant Workers Hans Leo Cacdac said the initiative builds on existing regional labor agreements and seeks to provide additional safeguards for approximately 600,000 overseas Filipino workers living across Southeast Asia, alongside other migrant employees from ASEAN countries.
"OFWs (overseas Filipino workers) can remain confident that the Philippines, under the chairship of the Philippines and the leadership of the President, will continue to translate these regional commitments into responsive policies and programs," Cacdac said.
The three-day summit is taking place in the Philippine capital, with Manila preparing to transfer ASEAN's rotating chairmanship to Singapore on Tuesday.
Alongside the main gathering, the regional bloc is scheduled to conduct separate high-level meetings with China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea and the United States to discuss cooperation and regional priorities.
US President Donald Trump is also expected to arrive in Manila on Tuesday to participate in the summit's related engagements.
Established in 1967, ASEAN currently consists of 11 member states: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Timor-Leste.
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