International Organizations Condemn Rising Drone Attacks Across Sudan
(MENAFN) Five major international and regional organizations have denounced the growing wave of attacks in Sudan, urging an immediate cessation of fighting and stronger measures to protect civilians amid the country's worsening humanitarian emergency.
The African Union, United Nations, European Union, Arab League and Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) issued a joint position expressing “its deep concern” over the latest deadly escalation involving drone strikes across several parts of Sudan.
In a statement released on Sunday, the organizations warned that the renewed attacks are adding to the suffering of civilians already facing a “catastrophic” humanitarian crisis.
“The Quintet strongly condemns these attacks, including those across Khartoum, Darfur, Kordofan, Blue Nile, Gadaref, Gezira, Sennar, and Red Sea states. They have caused civilian casualties and damaged critical civilian infrastructure, particularly power stations and health facilities,” the statement said.
The organizations also highlighted the consequences of damage to electricity infrastructure, noting that attacks on power facilities have triggered widespread blackouts, disrupted essential public services and further deteriorated humanitarian conditions.
“These attacks also undermine humanitarian operations and complicate prospects for peace and recovery,” the statement said.
The five bodies stressed that continued military confrontation cannot resolve Sudan's conflict, calling on all parties to immediately stop hostilities and refrain from targeting civilians and essential infrastructure.
They also urged an end to external assistance contributing to the escalation, emphasizing the need to create conditions for humanitarian relief, peace and eventual recovery.
The African Union, United Nations, European Union, Arab League and Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) issued a joint position expressing “its deep concern” over the latest deadly escalation involving drone strikes across several parts of Sudan.
In a statement released on Sunday, the organizations warned that the renewed attacks are adding to the suffering of civilians already facing a “catastrophic” humanitarian crisis.
“The Quintet strongly condemns these attacks, including those across Khartoum, Darfur, Kordofan, Blue Nile, Gadaref, Gezira, Sennar, and Red Sea states. They have caused civilian casualties and damaged critical civilian infrastructure, particularly power stations and health facilities,” the statement said.
The organizations also highlighted the consequences of damage to electricity infrastructure, noting that attacks on power facilities have triggered widespread blackouts, disrupted essential public services and further deteriorated humanitarian conditions.
“These attacks also undermine humanitarian operations and complicate prospects for peace and recovery,” the statement said.
The five bodies stressed that continued military confrontation cannot resolve Sudan's conflict, calling on all parties to immediately stop hostilities and refrain from targeting civilians and essential infrastructure.
They also urged an end to external assistance contributing to the escalation, emphasizing the need to create conditions for humanitarian relief, peace and eventual recovery.
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