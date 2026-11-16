Sultan bin Tahnoon: Tolerance Is a Strength That Safeguards Social Cohesion
(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Abu Dhabi: H.E. Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of the Frontline Heroes Office, affirmed that tolerance is one of the fundamental pillars of strong societies and their ability to progress, and that its true value lies in transforming diversity into a source of integration.
In a statement marking the International Day for Tolerance, H.E. explained that societies are not measured by how similar their members are, but by their ability to unite their efforts, safeguard their dignity and provide them with opportunities to contribute to the development journey, thereby strengthening mutual trust and reinforcing the fabric of society in the face of challenges.
H.E. said: “In the UAE, tolerance is not a value separate from the nation’s journey of union; rather, it is an integral part of the vision upon which the country was founded, one that has made respect for people, coexistence and cooperation fundamental pillars of building society.”
He noted that “the UAE’s experience has demonstrated that a nation’s strength rests not only on the diversity of its expertise and cultures, but also on its ability to unite these capabilities within a framework of shared values and interests.”
H.E. Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon explained: “From this perspective, fostering tolerance requires translating it into institutional and societal practices based on respect for rights, fairness in dealing with others, listening to different perspectives, and rejecting anything that undermines human dignity or isolates any individual from their community.”
H.E. added that the responsibility for fostering this culture does not rest solely with institutions; it begins within the family and extends to schools, workplaces and all other areas of society. He stressed the importance of raising generations who understand that differences do not diminish social unity, and that cooperation and mutual respect are the foundations of stability and prosperity.
Concluding his statement, H.E. emphasized that the strongest nation is one that sees the diversity of its citizens and residents as a source of richness, mutual respect as the foundation of their unity, and their cooperation as a force that drives its progress forward.
In a statement marking the International Day for Tolerance, H.E. explained that societies are not measured by how similar their members are, but by their ability to unite their efforts, safeguard their dignity and provide them with opportunities to contribute to the development journey, thereby strengthening mutual trust and reinforcing the fabric of society in the face of challenges.
H.E. said: “In the UAE, tolerance is not a value separate from the nation’s journey of union; rather, it is an integral part of the vision upon which the country was founded, one that has made respect for people, coexistence and cooperation fundamental pillars of building society.”
He noted that “the UAE’s experience has demonstrated that a nation’s strength rests not only on the diversity of its expertise and cultures, but also on its ability to unite these capabilities within a framework of shared values and interests.”
H.E. Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon explained: “From this perspective, fostering tolerance requires translating it into institutional and societal practices based on respect for rights, fairness in dealing with others, listening to different perspectives, and rejecting anything that undermines human dignity or isolates any individual from their community.”
H.E. added that the responsibility for fostering this culture does not rest solely with institutions; it begins within the family and extends to schools, workplaces and all other areas of society. He stressed the importance of raising generations who understand that differences do not diminish social unity, and that cooperation and mutual respect are the foundations of stability and prosperity.
Concluding his statement, H.E. emphasized that the strongest nation is one that sees the diversity of its citizens and residents as a source of richness, mutual respect as the foundation of their unity, and their cooperation as a force that drives its progress forward.
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