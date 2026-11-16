New Book The Anxiety Bureau By Dr. Hafeez Ahmed Questions How We Understand Mental Health
(MENAFN- BookBuzz) Dr. Hafeez Ahmed’s dialogue-based book invites readers to examine anxiety, diagnosis, distress, and the support systems designed to help.
The Anxiety Bureau: What if there is only one mental disorder by Dr. Hafeez Ahmed is presented as a script between three friends. This mental-health title opens a direct discussion about anxiety, psychological distress, psychiatric diagnosis, childhood conditioning, and what meaningful support can look like.
At the center of the book is a provocative question: what if the growing number of mental-health diagnoses shares a common dysfunction? As diagnostic classifications continue to expand, The Anxiety Bureau explores the possibility that anxiety may be a pivotal factor linking many forms of distress. Rather than offering a conventional self-help program, the book encourages readers to examine familiar assumptions and take part in an ongoing conversation.
The discussion follows Hafeez, Lisa, and Simon, three friends whose lives have been shaped by difficult childhood experiences, personal struggles, and encounters with mental-health services. Their exchanges address fear, avoidance, identity, family influence, treatment, recovery, and the ways people learn to interpret their own feelings. Written with teenagers in mind, the book uses accessible dialogue to make complex psychological and existential ideas easier to approach.
The Anxiety Bureau proposes that anxiety can be understood not only as something to fear or suppress, but as a natural human instrument that may be shaped by early conditioning and life circumstances. The book also raises questions about whether wellbeing is a fixed state, how distress can be transmitted through families and culture, and why current systems of support may not always meet people’s needs.
Suitable for teenagers, parents, families, educators, classrooms, support groups, and dramatic role-play settings, The Anxiety Bureau is intended to spark discussion rather than provide a substitute for professional care. It offers readers an unconventional framework for considering the relationship between anxiety, distress, and the search for greater understanding.
About the Author
Dr. Hafeez Ahmed, BDS, DGDP (RCS), FDS (RCS), MSc Perio, MClinDent, MRD (RCS), and PGCAP, is a periodontal specialist registered with the General Dental Council. A graduate of Cardiff Dental School, he completed specialist training in 2001 and has worked in dental practice and university clinical teaching throughout his career. He is also the author of The Philosophy Fridge. In The Philosophy Fridge Dr Ahmed tells the story of his struggles (and survival) after blowing the whistle at a large university teaching hospital - an experience which he says contributed most to his perspective on anxiety as an ‘instrument’. He feels well positioned to write on anxiety as, in his opinion, dentistry is the perfect profession for watching it being transmitted from parents to children. Dentistry is also notorious for revealing it.
For more information, connect with the author online at
Website:
Instagram:
X:
The Anxiety Bureau is available on Amazon:
Book Details:
The Anxiety Bureau: What if there is only one mental disorder
By Dr. Hafeez Ahmed
Independently Published
Published: May 19, 2026
ISBN: 9798197629180
Genre: Mental Health
The Anxiety Bureau: What if there is only one mental disorder by Dr. Hafeez Ahmed is presented as a script between three friends. This mental-health title opens a direct discussion about anxiety, psychological distress, psychiatric diagnosis, childhood conditioning, and what meaningful support can look like.
At the center of the book is a provocative question: what if the growing number of mental-health diagnoses shares a common dysfunction? As diagnostic classifications continue to expand, The Anxiety Bureau explores the possibility that anxiety may be a pivotal factor linking many forms of distress. Rather than offering a conventional self-help program, the book encourages readers to examine familiar assumptions and take part in an ongoing conversation.
The discussion follows Hafeez, Lisa, and Simon, three friends whose lives have been shaped by difficult childhood experiences, personal struggles, and encounters with mental-health services. Their exchanges address fear, avoidance, identity, family influence, treatment, recovery, and the ways people learn to interpret their own feelings. Written with teenagers in mind, the book uses accessible dialogue to make complex psychological and existential ideas easier to approach.
The Anxiety Bureau proposes that anxiety can be understood not only as something to fear or suppress, but as a natural human instrument that may be shaped by early conditioning and life circumstances. The book also raises questions about whether wellbeing is a fixed state, how distress can be transmitted through families and culture, and why current systems of support may not always meet people’s needs.
Suitable for teenagers, parents, families, educators, classrooms, support groups, and dramatic role-play settings, The Anxiety Bureau is intended to spark discussion rather than provide a substitute for professional care. It offers readers an unconventional framework for considering the relationship between anxiety, distress, and the search for greater understanding.
About the Author
Dr. Hafeez Ahmed, BDS, DGDP (RCS), FDS (RCS), MSc Perio, MClinDent, MRD (RCS), and PGCAP, is a periodontal specialist registered with the General Dental Council. A graduate of Cardiff Dental School, he completed specialist training in 2001 and has worked in dental practice and university clinical teaching throughout his career. He is also the author of The Philosophy Fridge. In The Philosophy Fridge Dr Ahmed tells the story of his struggles (and survival) after blowing the whistle at a large university teaching hospital - an experience which he says contributed most to his perspective on anxiety as an ‘instrument’. He feels well positioned to write on anxiety as, in his opinion, dentistry is the perfect profession for watching it being transmitted from parents to children. Dentistry is also notorious for revealing it.
For more information, connect with the author online at
Website:
Instagram:
X:
The Anxiety Bureau is available on Amazon:
Book Details:
The Anxiety Bureau: What if there is only one mental disorder
By Dr. Hafeez Ahmed
Independently Published
Published: May 19, 2026
ISBN: 9798197629180
Genre: Mental Health
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