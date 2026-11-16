Jordanian Court Sentences Three Men to Death Over Deadly Church Attack
(MENAFN) Jordan’s State Security Court handed down death sentences on Sunday against three men found guilty of carrying out an armed assault on a church in Karak Governorate last month, following an attack that claimed nine lives.
The defendants were convicted of committing terrorist activities that resulted in multiple fatalities, according to reports.
The court also found them guilty of conspiring to carry out terrorist operations using weapons and spreading the ideology of a terrorist organization. One of the defendants faced an additional conviction for supplying financial support intended to fund terrorist activities.
The attack occurred on Oct. 23 during a funeral ceremony held inside a church in Karak, western Jordan. The assault left nine people dead and another 34 wounded.
Jordan's Public Security Directorate announced on Oct. 26 that the three suspects had been captured following coordinated search and security operations.
According to the directorate, security personnel tracked the suspects to an abandoned property in Karak, where they refused to surrender and exchanged gunfire with the forces.
The confrontation concluded with all three men being arrested after sustaining injuries. Authorities also confiscated firearms and ammunition from the location, while confirming that no security personnel were hurt during the operation.
The defendants were convicted of committing terrorist activities that resulted in multiple fatalities, according to reports.
The court also found them guilty of conspiring to carry out terrorist operations using weapons and spreading the ideology of a terrorist organization. One of the defendants faced an additional conviction for supplying financial support intended to fund terrorist activities.
The attack occurred on Oct. 23 during a funeral ceremony held inside a church in Karak, western Jordan. The assault left nine people dead and another 34 wounded.
Jordan's Public Security Directorate announced on Oct. 26 that the three suspects had been captured following coordinated search and security operations.
According to the directorate, security personnel tracked the suspects to an abandoned property in Karak, where they refused to surrender and exchanged gunfire with the forces.
The confrontation concluded with all three men being arrested after sustaining injuries. Authorities also confiscated firearms and ammunition from the location, while confirming that no security personnel were hurt during the operation.
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