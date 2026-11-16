Avalanche Claims Lives of Gold Mine Workers in Northern Afghanistan
(MENAFN) An avalanche struck a gold mining site in Afghanistan's northern Badakhshan province, killing two workers and leaving six others injured, according to local reports released on Sunday.
The disaster occurred on Saturday in the Andarab area of Arghanj Khwah district, where several employees were carrying out mining activities when the avalanche swept across the mountainside.
Following the incident, a military helicopter transported the injured workers, along with the bodies of the two victims, to Faizabad, the provincial capital.
Mining-related accidents remain a recurring problem across Afghanistan, largely due to inadequate workplace safety measures, weak enforcement of regulations and insufficient oversight of mining operations.
The disaster occurred on Saturday in the Andarab area of Arghanj Khwah district, where several employees were carrying out mining activities when the avalanche swept across the mountainside.
Following the incident, a military helicopter transported the injured workers, along with the bodies of the two victims, to Faizabad, the provincial capital.
Mining-related accidents remain a recurring problem across Afghanistan, largely due to inadequate workplace safety measures, weak enforcement of regulations and insufficient oversight of mining operations.
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