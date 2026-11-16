ASEAN Leaders Seek Constructive Path Forward on Myanmar Crisis
(MENAFN) Leaders of the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) convened on Sunday to discuss the ongoing crisis in Myanmar, focusing on identifying “practical” solutions and establishing a constructive approach to addressing the country's instability.
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. emphasized that Myanmar remains an “integral part of ASEAN,” highlighting the bloc's commitment to maintaining dialogue with the country despite escalating ethnic tensions following the 2021 military coup.
Since the military takeover that removed the elected National League for Democracy government, ASEAN has prevented Myanmar's ruling authorities from participating in its annual high-level summits. Instead, the country has been represented at these meetings by senior officials from its Foreign Ministry.
Addressing the other 10 leaders during the discussions, Marcos reaffirmed the importance of maintaining dialogue with Myanmar through a constructive and principled approach while continuing to uphold the bloc's Five-Point Consensus, which was introduced in response to the crisis.
“We agreed to continue constructive and principled engagement with Myanmar while staying true to the principles of the five-point consensus,” Marcos said.
He also questioned whether ASEAN could take additional measures to address the situation, asking, “we need to ask ourselves, what more can we do for Myanmar?”
Marcos stressed that the consequences of the crisis extend beyond political disagreements, pointing to the widespread impact on civilians, including displaced families, communities requiring humanitarian support and younger generations whose prospects have been disrupted by prolonged conflict and instability.
“Ultimately, the crisis in Myanmar is about people, families who have been displaced, communities that need humanitarian assistance, and young people whose future has been interrupted by conflict and instability,” said Marcos.
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. emphasized that Myanmar remains an “integral part of ASEAN,” highlighting the bloc's commitment to maintaining dialogue with the country despite escalating ethnic tensions following the 2021 military coup.
Since the military takeover that removed the elected National League for Democracy government, ASEAN has prevented Myanmar's ruling authorities from participating in its annual high-level summits. Instead, the country has been represented at these meetings by senior officials from its Foreign Ministry.
Addressing the other 10 leaders during the discussions, Marcos reaffirmed the importance of maintaining dialogue with Myanmar through a constructive and principled approach while continuing to uphold the bloc's Five-Point Consensus, which was introduced in response to the crisis.
“We agreed to continue constructive and principled engagement with Myanmar while staying true to the principles of the five-point consensus,” Marcos said.
He also questioned whether ASEAN could take additional measures to address the situation, asking, “we need to ask ourselves, what more can we do for Myanmar?”
Marcos stressed that the consequences of the crisis extend beyond political disagreements, pointing to the widespread impact on civilians, including displaced families, communities requiring humanitarian support and younger generations whose prospects have been disrupted by prolonged conflict and instability.
“Ultimately, the crisis in Myanmar is about people, families who have been displaced, communities that need humanitarian assistance, and young people whose future has been interrupted by conflict and instability,” said Marcos.
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