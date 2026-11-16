MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Poland have reviewed cooperation in accreditation, energy security and nuclear power, including the potential development of joint projects involving small modular reactor (SMR) technologies, during meetings held in Poland on November 13.

According to Uzbekistan's Committee on Industry, Radiation and Nuclear Safety, the Uzbek delegation met with representatives of the Polish Center for Accreditation (PCA) and the Polish Ministry of Energy as part of a working visit to the country.

During talks with the PCA, the sides discussed accreditation procedures for conformity assessment bodies, the implementation of international standards ISO/IEC 17020 and ISO/IEC 17024, and opportunities for exchanging expertise and expanding institutional cooperation.

Discussions with Polish energy officials focused on energy security, the development of nuclear power and the potential application of small modular reactor technologies in Uzbekistan.

In addition, the parties explored prospects for implementing joint projects and strengthening cooperation in the energy sector.

Following the meetings, both sides agreed to continue developing practical cooperation, exchanging experience and maintaining dialogue on promising areas of mutual interest.

Poland is an important partner for Uzbekistan within the European Union, offering opportunities to strengthen technological cooperation, attract investment and facilitate access to European markets. Energy and industrial modernization have emerged as promising areas for further collaboration, particularly as Uzbekistan works to diversify its energy mix and upgrade its infrastructure.