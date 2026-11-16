MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov has approved the submission of the draft State Budget for 2027 to the country's parliament, the press service of the Turkmen government said.

Berdimuhammedov signed a relevant letter during a Cabinet of Ministers meeting, instructing Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Hojamyrat Geldimyradov to forward the draft budget to the Mejlis (Parliament) for consideration.

During the meeting, Geldimyradov reported that the draft State Budget, the main guidelines for socio-economic development and the Investment Program for 2027 had been prepared.

The documents were developed in line with the Presidential Program for the Socio-Economic Development of Turkmenistan for 2022-2028 and a relevant presidential decree.

The deputy prime minister also presented the planned allocation of budget funds among various sectors of the economy and regions, including Ashgabat and Arkadag, as well as the projected revenue parameters of the state budget.

For reference, Turkmenistan's State Budget for 2026 was approved with revenues and expenditures of 131.845 billion manats ($37.7 billion), according to Mejlis. The centralized budget was set at 119.703 billion manats ($34.2 billion), while local budgets amounted to 15.521 billion manats ($4.4 billion). Salaries, pensions, state benefits and scholarships were designated as protected expenditure items.

Capital investment in Turkmenistan's economy is expected to exceed 41.2 billion manats ($11.8 billion) in 2026. Of the planned investment, 68.5% was allocated to industrial facilities and 31.5% to social infrastructure, including education, healthcare and culture. The country's socio-economic development priorities for 2026 also include diversifying industries, expanding exports, promoting import substitution, accelerating digitalization, developing the green economy and strengthening food security.