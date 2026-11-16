MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EfTEN United Property Fund earned a net profit of 152 thousand euros in October and 929 thousand euros over the first ten months of 2026 (2,214 thousand euros in the same period last year). The net asset value (NAV) of the fund unit was 11.71 euros at the end of October, an increase of 0.5% over the month.

In November, the fund will make its second cash distribution to investors this year, in the amount of 1,050 thousand euros, or 42.273 euro cents per unit (approximately 4.5% of the fund's market capitalisation). This takes the fund's annual distributions above two million euros for the first time. For the second year in a row, distributions amount to approximately 9% of the fund's market capitalisation.

In October, one terraced house unit was sold (a real right agreement was signed) and one terraced house unit was booked at Invego Uus-Järveküla OÜ, the development company in which the fund holds an 80% stake. The development company earned a profit of 34,263 euros over the month and 885,516 euros since the beginning of the year.

The fund's largest investment, EfTEN Real Estate Fund 5, earned a net profit of 215,972 euros in October and 2,332 thousand euros over the first ten months of the year (1,967 thousand euros in the same period last year). Of this, the fund has earned a profit of 650 thousand euros from its stake in EfTEN Kristiine OÜ over the first ten months of this year, which is 67 thousand euros more than in the same period last year.

A more detailed overview of the EfTEN United Property Fund portfolio is available on the fund's website:





Kristjan Tamla

Managing Director

Tel: 655 9515

E-mail: ...

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