

Exosens secures a firm order for the supply of 25,000 4G+ image intensifier tubes for integration into Theon's night vision products under the long-term supply agreement between the two companies, covering deliveries through 2030

This initial order from Theon Sensors includes options that are expected to bring the total to 60,000 image intensifier tubes over the coming years Exosens builds on its longstanding contribution to Europe's night vision capabilities, supporting European industrial readiness and defense sovereignty



Press release, Mérignac (France), 16 November 2026 – Exosens (EXENS; FR001400Q9V2), a high-tech company focused on providing mission- and performance-critical amplification, detection and imaging technologies, today announces it has secured a major order for the supply of 25,000 high-performance 4G+ image intensifier tubes to support Theon in equipping its European customers.

The order falls under Exosens' existing long-term supply agreement with Theon Sensors, extended in 2025 to cover deliveries through 2030, and comprises an initial firm order for 25,000 tubes and options for a further 35,000, bringing the potential total to 60,000 image intensifier tubes. Exosens will supply additional tubes, subject to the exercise of options and confirmation of the corresponding quantities. Deliveries of Exosens' image intensifier tubes are expected to begin at the end of 2026.

“This major order builds on our longstanding contribution to Europe's night vision capabilities and demonstrates the continued trust placed in our technology. As the world's largest ITAR-free supplier of high-performance image intensifier tubes, we combine technological leadership with the scalable industrial capabilities required to meet armed forces' growing needs, supporting European industrial readiness and defense sovereignty,” said Jérôme Cerisier, CEO of Exosens.

Exosens' 4G+ image intensifier technology is mission- and performance-critical, providing the low-light image clarity dismounted soldiers need to detect and recognize targets in the most demanding conditions. Integrated into Theon's night vision products, it enables operators to observe details and assess potential threats after dark.

Building on its recognized technology leadership, Exosens brings together field-proven operational performance, reliability and product quality with scalable industrial capabilities to meet the growing global demand for advanced night vision solutions. Accelerating multi-year procurement programs across NATO and allied countries are driving strong demand as armed forces expand and modernize their night vision capabilities, increasingly critical in high-intensity modern conflicts.

With equipment penetration still well below end users' midterm targets, broader deployment among conventional armed forces across Europe and beyond offers substantial further growth potential. By supporting system manufacturers in delivering night vision capabilities at scale, Exosens helps armed forces as they progressively move towards a one-system-per-soldier ratio.

Financial calendar

22/02/2027: FY 2026 results (before market opening).



About Exosens

Exosens is a high-tech company with more than 85 years of experience in the innovation, development, manufacturing and sale of high-end electro-optical technologies in the fields of amplification, detection and imaging. Today, it offers its customers detectors and imaging solutions such as digital cameras, ion, electron, neutron and gamma-ray detectors as well as image intensifier tubes. This enables Exosens to address complex challenges in extremely demanding environments by providing its customers with tailor-made solutions. Thanks to its sustained investment, Exosens is internationally recognized as a major innovator in optoelectronics, with production and R&D activities carried out at 13 sites across Europe and North America and more than 2,000 employees. Exosens is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: EXENS – ISIN: FR001400Q9V2). Exosens is a member of the Euronext Tech Leaders segment and is also included in several indices, including SBF 120, CAC All-Tradable, CAC Mid 60, FTSE Total Cap and MSCI France Small Cap. For more information: .

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