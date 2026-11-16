Family-owned Palm Springs company services Sub-Zero, Wolf, Viking, Thermador and other premium brands seven days a week across ten desert communities

PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Solvanta Home Services, a family-owned appliance repair company based in Palm Springs, now offers same-day repair for high-end home appliances across the Coachella Valley, seven days a week. The company serves homeowners in Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert, Indian Wells, La Quinta, Indio, Coachella, Bermuda Dunes and Thousand Palms.Desert heat puts heavy strain on refrigerators, wine coolers and ice makers, and a summer breakdown can spoil food and fine wine within hours. Solvanta's technicians arrive in vans stocked with parts for the brands they service most, so many repairs are finished in a single visit.The company specializes in premium and built-in appliances, including Sub-Zero, Wolf, Viking, Thermador, Miele, Gaggenau, Dacor, Asko, Fisher & Paykel, GE Monogram, Cove, U-Line, Scotsman and Perlick. Services cover refrigerators, freezers, wine rooms, ranges, cooktops, ovens, dishwashers, washers and dryers, plus commercial refrigeration, built-in installation, scheduled maintenance, and range hood and dryer vent cleaning."Our customers own appliances built to last for decades, and they deserve repairs done the same way," said Mykola Yaroshenko, owner of Solvanta Home Services. "We explain the problem in plain language before any work starts, use genuine parts and treat every home with care. When someone calls us, a real person answers, and in most cases we can be there the same day."Solvanta follows manufacturer-approved procedures and confirms the warranty on its work in writing before the technician leaves. The service call fee is waived when the repair is completed. Technicians wear shoe covers, protect floors and give realistic arrival windows.Solvanta Home Services is open Monday through Sunday, 7:00 AM to 10:00 PM. Homeowners can book a repair at solvanta-appliancerepair or by calling (760) 800-5881. Customer reviews are available on the company's Google Business Profile.About Solvanta Home ServicesSolvanta Home Services is a family-owned appliance repair company founded in 2004 that opened its Palm Springs, California location in 2026. The company repairs, installs and maintains premium residential and commercial appliances throughout the Coachella Valley, with same-day service available seven days a week.

Mykola Yaroshenko, Owner

Solvanta Home Services

+1 760-800-5881

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Solvanta Home Services Brings Same-Day Luxury Appliance Repair to the Entire Coachella Valley News Provided By Press Release Co. November 16, 2026, 06:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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