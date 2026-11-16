QINGYUAN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Overseas engineering contractors often face confusion when screening industrial VRLA battery suppliers. Multiple certifications-CE, UL, TLC-appear across product datasheets. Each serves a different regulatory purpose. Understanding their distinctions helps procurement teams make informed decisions.Among these, TLC (Taiwan Large Power Testing and Research Center) holds particular reference value in Asia-Pacific telecommunications and UPS projects. TLC testing follows international electrotechnical standards. It provides a focused evaluation framework for stationary VRLA batteries used in critical infrastructure.When assessing an industrial VRLA battery solution provider, buyers benefit from understanding how TLC protocols verify product performance. This article examines the technical evaluation dimensions relevant to AOKLY GROUP 's industrial VRLA battery portfolio under TLC-aligned criteria.1. Understanding TLC Standards and Assessment SignificanceTLC operates as an independent third-party testing laboratory in Taiwan. Its battery evaluation protocols reference IEC 60896-21 and IEC 60896-22. These international standards govern valve-regulated lead-acid stationary batteries. TLC testing covers several critical parameters.Capacity verification confirms whether batteries deliver rated ampere-hours under specified discharge conditions. Float charge life testing simulates years of continuous charging at elevated temperatures. Gas-tightness evaluation checks valve integrity and seal performance. Terminal corrosion assessment examines long-term reliability of electrical connections.For Asia-Pacific telecom operators and data center builders, TLC certification serves as a compliance anchor. CE marking, while mandatory for European market access, does not always address telecom-specific operating scenarios. TLC fills this gap. It provides quantifiable data points that procurement engineers can reference during supplier comparison.The testing methodology emphasizes repeatable, measurable outcomes rather than general declarations of conformity.2. Technical Evaluation Dimensions of AOKLY Industrial VRLA BatteriesGuangdong Aokly Group Co.,Ltd manufactures industrial VRLA batteries at its production base in Guangdong, China. The company holds ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and OHSAS 18001 certifications. Its industrial battery range includes the 6-FM series and 6-GFM series, designed for telecommunications, UPS systems, solar energy storage, and emergency lighting applications.2.1 Electrolyte and Plate Grid TechnologyThe 6-FM and 6-GFM series employ AGM (Absorbent Glass Mat) separator technology. AGM separators hold sulfuric acid electrolyte within micro-glass fiber mats. This design eliminates free-flowing acid. It enables maintenance-free operation and allows flexible installation orientation.The plate grids use lead-calcium (Pb-Ca) alloy composition. Lead-calcium grids reduce water loss during float charging. They also minimize self-discharge rates compared to conventional lead-antimony alternatives. Lower gassing rates extend service intervals and improve gas recombination efficiency within sealed cells.2.2 Assembly and Enclosure ConstructionAOKLY GROUP applies COS (Cast-On-Strap) welding technology for inter-cell connections. COS welding creates uniform lead straps that connect plate lugs within each cell. This method produces consistent electrical resistance across joints. It reduces the risk of hot spots during high-current discharge events.The battery cases undergo heat-sealing processes. Heat-sealed ABS enclosures provide superior mechanical integrity compared to adhesive-bonded alternatives. They resist cracking under thermal cycling and maintain gas-tight performance over extended service periods.Key Performance Metrics for AssessmentWhen evaluating any VRLA battery solution provider under TLC-aligned criteria, several measurable parameters deserve attention. C10 capacity compliance rate indicates whether production batches consistently meet rated specifications. A battery rated at 100Ah should deliver at least 100Ah when discharged at the 10-hour rate to 1.80V per cell at 25 degrees Celsius.Internal resistance dispersion within the same production batch reveals manufacturing consistency. For Guangdong Aokly Group Co.,Ltd products, the target specification maintains batch internal resistance variation below 5 percent.Low dispersion means batteries perform uniformly when connected in series strings. This reduces the risk of individual cells becoming overcharged or undercharged during float service.Float charge life at 40 degrees Celsius provides accelerated aging data. TLC protocols typically reference IEC 60896-22 Annex E for this evaluation. Testing at elevated temperature compresses the timeline needed to project service life under normal operating conditions.Anti-acid-creep terminal structures represent another evaluation focus. Acid creep occurs when sulfuric acid migrates along terminal posts through capillary action. It causes corrosion at external connections over time. Effective terminal designs incorporate multiple sealing barriers. They use epoxy potting or compression seals around post-to-cover interfaces.3. Practical Considerations for Selection and InstallationTechnical specifications on datasheets provide a starting point for evaluation. Field verification during incoming inspection adds useful supplementary information. Upon delivery, terminal seal areas can be visually examined for any signs of electrolyte seepage.White crystalline deposits or damp patches near terminal bases may indicate seal irregularities worth noting. Measuring open-circuit voltage across individual cells before installation offers a straightforward consistency check. Voltage readings within the same batch typically show deviation within 20mV under normal circumstances.Wider variation may suggest differences in state-of-charge or storage history, and such cells can be investigated further before commissioning.Battery rack layout also benefits from attention to heat dissipation. VRLA batteries generate moderate heat during charging and discharging cycles. Adequate spacing between units supports natural airflow and helps maintain stable operating temperatures.AOKLY GROUP product documentation includes recommended minimum clearance dimensions for rack-mounted configurations. Verifying that physical spacing aligns with these guidelines is a reasonable step during installation planning. Ambient temperature monitoring at the rack level can provide ongoing reference data to confirm thermal conditions remain within the expected operating range.Professional installation practice generally includes recording relevant commissioning data. Each battery's serial number, open-circuit voltage at the time of installation, date, and rack position form a useful baseline record. This documentation supports future maintenance planning and capacity trending.It also facilitates warranty processes if questions arise later. Maintaining traceability from commissioning onward helps site operators track performance patterns over the battery's service life, contributing to more informed replacement planning.4. Manufacturing Background and Quality InfrastructureAOKLY GROUP operates with over 20 years of battery manufacturing experience. The production facility covers a substantial area in Guangdong province. Manufacturing processes include grid casting, pasting, formation, assembly, and final testing. The company supplies products to more than 50 countries. Its partner network includes distributors and system integrators across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and South America.Quality control at Guangdong Aokly Group Co.,Ltd incorporates incoming material inspection, in-process monitoring, and finished product testing. Each production batch undergoes capacity verification sampling. Batteries that fall outside specified parameters are identified and separated before packaging. This screening process supports the consistency metrics referenced in TLC-style evaluations.The company also provides OEM and ODM services. Custom labeling, specific terminal configurations, and tailored capacity ratings accommodate diverse project requirements. Technical support teams assist with system design calculations, including string sizing, autonomy time estimation, and charging system compatibility verification.5. Concluding AssessmentAOKLY GROUP's industrial VRLA battery products present verifiable manufacturing data and standards-aligned specifications. The 6-FM and 6-GFM series address common requirements in telecom base stations, data center UPS systems, and solar energy storage installations.Their construction methods-AGM electrolyte retention, Pb-Ca grid alloys, COS welding, and heat-sealed enclosures-correspond to parameters that TLC evaluation protocols examine.Procurement teams working within TLC frameworks can reference these documented specifications for objective comparison. Capacity ratings, internal resistance data, float life projections, and terminal seal designs all provide measurable comparison points.As an industrial VRLA battery solution provider, AOKLY GROUP makes these technical details available for independent verification and third-party assessment.For detailed product specifications, test reports, and technical consultation, visit the official website:FAQQ1: What international standards does TLC testing reference for VRLA battery evaluation?TLC testing protocols reference IEC 60896-21 and IEC 60896-22. These standards cover general requirements, design life testing, and performance verification for valve-regulated lead-acid stationary batteries.Q2: What is the acceptable internal resistance variation within a single batch of AOKLY industrial VRLA batteries?The target specification maintains internal resistance dispersion below 5 percent within the same production batch. This level of consistency supports uniform performance when batteries operate in series-connected strings.Q3: How does Pb-Ca alloy grid composition benefit VRLA battery float life?Lead-calcium alloy grids reduce water loss during continuous float charging. Lower gassing rates improve oxygen recombination efficiency within sealed cells. This extends maintenance-free service intervals and supports longer overall float life.Q4: What open-circuit voltage deviation is acceptable across cells before installation?Cells within the same batch typically show open-circuit voltage deviation within 20mV under normal conditions. Wider variation may indicate differences in formation, self-discharge characteristics, or storage conditions that merit further review.Q5: Does AOKLY GROUP provide OEM or custom battery solutions for specific project requirements?Yes. Guangdong Aokly Group Co.,Ltd offers OEM and ODM services. These include custom terminal configurations, specific capacity ratings, and tailored labeling to meet diverse project and regional certification needs.

AOKLY GROUP

AOKLY GROUP

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