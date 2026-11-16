MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Iowa has the highest share of bridges rated Poor by count. New York ranks first when the measure is bridge deck area.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sustainable Highways is drawing attention to its published analysis of the 2026 federal bridge inventory, which shows how the measure used changes state rankings. Iowa has the highest percentage of bridges rated Poor when each structure counts equally. New York has the highest percentage when bridges are weighted by deck area.

The distinction matters when residents compare road repair priorities. A count treats a short crossing and a large bridge as one structure each. Deck area accounts for their size. Neither measure, on its own, tells a driver whether a particular bridge is safe. The Federal Highway Administration states that a Poor condition rating does not mean a bridge is unsafe and that bridges considered unsafe are closed to traffic.

The publication's analysis uses FHWA's 2026 Bridge Condition by Highway System table, dated August 4. It covers the condition of bridges in the National Bridge Inventory, rather than a survey of drivers or an inspection by Sustainable Highways.

Iowa reports 4,279 bridges in Poor condition out of 23,398, or 18.3 percent. Its share of bridge deck area in Poor condition is lower, at 9.5 percent. New York reports 1,780 Poor bridges out of 17,613, or 10.1 percent, but its Poor deck area share reaches 13.1 percent, the highest among the 50 states.

Across the federal inventory, 41,148 of 624,939 bridges are rated Poor, or 6.6 percent. Those structures account for 4.8 percent of total bridge deck area. These figures describe condition, not the number of bridges closed to traffic or a prediction of failures.

For readers following a bridge funding proposal, the comparison offers a question to ask: does the stated percentage refer to the number of structures or their area? A ranking based on one cannot be substituted for a ranking based on the other. Neither provides a complete repair budget or accounts for every bridge's traffic, location and repair needs.

The bridge condition analysis includes a sortable table and CSV download covering all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. The national total also includes reported U.S. Virgin Islands bridges. Guam did not report data for 2026. Readers can follow links to the federal source tables.

About Sustainable Highways

Sustainable Highways is an independent publication covering roads, bridges, transportation funding, materials and maintenance. It is not affiliated with the Federal Highway Administration, the U.S. Department of Transportation or any state agency.

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Sustainable Highways Analysis Shows Iowa and New York Lead Different 2026 Bridge Condition Rankings News Provided By Athens Marketing November 16, 2026, 06:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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