QINGDAO, SHANDONG, CHINA, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AIP Expands Global Footprint with Advanced Motor Testing Equipment SolutionsWith the rapid development of new energy vehicles, industrial automation, robotics, drones, and intelligent manufacturing industries, higher demands are being placed on motor products in terms of performance, safety, reliability, and production efficiency. As a key link in the motor manufacturing industry chain, the importance of motor testing equipment is constantly increasing.Qingdao AIP Intelligent Instruments Co., Ltd. (AIP) has long been focused on motor testing technology and solutions. It has established a complete testing product system around motor R&D, production, quality inspection and automated production lines, and provides professional testing solutions for motor manufacturing companies in different fields through continuous technological innovation and global services.So, why has AIP become a leading company in China's motor testing system field and continued to expand into the global market, becoming a leading global manufacturer of motor testing equipment?I. Continuous Breakthroughs in Core Technologies for Motor TestingAIP motor testing involves multiple technical aspects, including electrical safety, performance analysis, insulation testing, winding testing, and reliability verification. AIP has long focused on the field of motor testing, developing technologies to address complex testing challenges in the industry and establishing a technical system covering various testing scenarios.AIP has achieved technological breakthroughs in areas such as partial discharge testing, AAE/ATE motor performance testing, pinhole insulation testing, vacuum testing, surge testing of high-power motors, and AC/DC hipot & insulation analyzer.in:■Partial Discharge Testing: Capable of detecting insulation defects in high-voltage motors and applying related testing technologies to online production line inspection.■AAE/ATE Motor Performance Testing: Designed for motor R&D and laboratory testing, with custom development available for different motors.■ Pinhole insulation test: In terms of winding quality inspection, AIP has collaborated with Aichi Corporation of Japan to develop technologies to address the challenges of detecting single-point wire damage and single-point breakage in coils, enabling online, non-destructive testing.......These technical capabilities enable AIP to extend beyond traditional basic motor testing to complex application scenarios such as high-voltage motors, high-power motors, new energy vehicle drive motors, robot joints, and drone motors.II. A complete testing system covering R&D to productionMotor testing is not a problem that can be solved by a single piece of equipment. Different motor products have different requirements for testing items and testing accuracy during the research and development, prototyping, production and quality control stages.AIP has developed a relatively complete product system for motor testing, covering:■ Motor stator testing■ Armature rotor test■ Die-cast rotor test■ Complete Motor testing■Dynamometer Testing System■Motor performance testing■ Electrical safety testing■ Cogging torque test■ Motor vacuum test......Meanwhile, AIP has a product line of more than 50 series and more than 300 models, which can be configured according to the customer's product structure, testing items, capacity requirements and site conditions.This product portfolio, ranging from individual testing equipment to comprehensive testing systems, enables AIP to serve multiple stages, including motor R&D, laboratory verification, production line testing, and quality control.Deep customization is a key competitive advantage of AIP.Motors produced by different customers vary significantly in terms of power, structure, materials, processes, production cycle time, and testing requirements. Standardized equipment cannot cover all application scenarios.Therefore, AIP adopts a highly customized solution model, designs test solutions based on customers' actual needs, and integrates test equipment with customers' automated production lines.From test item identification, equipment design, software development, and electrical control to automated workstation integration, AIP can provide technical services covering the entire project lifecycle.This model not only meets the testing needs of special motor products, but also helps customers optimize production processes and improve testing efficiency and quality control capabilities.Serving emerging industries such as new energy vehicles, robots, and dronesMotor technology is rapidly expanding from traditional industrial sectors to emerging industries such as new energy vehicles, robotics, and the low-altitude economy.AIP's testing solutions have covered more than 30 sub-sectors, including new energy vehicles, robotic bodies, drones, military equipment, smart home appliances, servo motors, water pump motors, fan motors, and industrial motors.■ For electric motors in new energy vehicles, AIP provides testing solutions related to stator, winding, performance, and safety.■ For the robotics industry, AIP has developed specialized testing equipment for products such as linear joint modules, rotary joint modules, and harmonic reducers, which can perform comprehensive performance testing on motors, reducers, encoders, and brakes in robot joints.■ In response to the testing needs of the rapid development of drones, AIP has independently developed a comprehensive drone motor testing system that combines performance, safety and reliability testing to meet the needs of drone motor R&D verification and production line testing.Large customer base and market coverageMarket size and number of customers are important indicators for measuring the industry influence of testing equipment companies.According to market statistics, AIP has consistently ranked among the top in the Chinese motor testing system market for many years, reaching nearly 60% market share in 2022. Meanwhile, the company has served over 16,000 customers, and its products and solutions have entered multiple countries and regions.AIP's customers and applications cover industries such as automotive, motors, industrial automation, drones, and robotics, and it has established partnerships with companies in these industries, including Nidec, Bosch, BYD, and Volkswagen.It is important to emphasize that AIP's market advantage is not only reflected in a single product, but is built on comprehensive capabilities including technology, products, customers, services, and industry application experience.A strong R&D team and intellectual property systemMotor testing equipment is a type of technology-intensive industrial equipment, and a company's R&D capabilities directly determine whether it can continuously address new testing needs.AIP has a professional team of over 260 people, of which more than 50% are R&D personnel, possessing R&D capabilities in various aspects such as microcontroller development, software development, electrical design, and mechanical design.Currently, the company owns more than 80 related intellectual property rights, forming a technical system covering testing hardware, control software and testing systems.Through continuous research and development, AIP is constantly expanding the application scope of motor testing technology and developing dedicated solutions for the testing needs of new motors and emerging industries.VII. Deeply participate in the development of industry standardsIn addition to equipment research and development and product manufacturing, AIP also participates in the formulation of motor testing-related standards and the development of technical specifications.The company has participated in the formulation and revision of multiple national, industry, and group standards, and has also participated in the development of standards related to robot joint modules.In addition, AIP led the drafting of the "Test Method for Partial Discharge (PD) of Windings and Enameled Wires of New Energy Drive Motors" and participated in the work related to the testing standards for robot joint modules.Participating in the development of industry standards means that companies not only need to have equipment R&D capabilities, but also need to have a deep understanding of industry testing methods, testing requirements and practical application scenarios.VIII. Establish a global service systemMotor manufacturing is expanding globally, and testing equipment suppliers not only need to provide products, but also need to have cross-regional technical support and service capabilities.AIP is headquartered in Qingdao, China, with a production base in Qingdao and 15 service centers deployed globally, covering more than 60 countries and regions.Through its global service network, AIP can provide overseas clients with technical support, project services, and after-sales response, further enhancing its delivery and service capabilities for cross-regional projects.IX. Developing from a test equipment supplier to a comprehensive test solutions providerTraditional testing equipment mainly addresses single testing items, while modern motor manufacturing places higher demands on automation, digitalization, and comprehensive quality control.AIP combines test equipment with automation, software, and production management systems to provide solutions ranging from standard test instruments to automated test workstations.The company internally uses digital management systems such as ERP, CRM, PDM, MES, and WMS, and has established a digital quality control system to control and trace the quality of products from design and production to delivery.Therefore, AIP's business model has gradually evolved from simply providing test instruments to providing motor test equipment, automated test systems, and customized test solutions.10. What is AIP's core competitiveness?In summary, AIP's competitive advantages are mainly reflected in the following aspects:■ Technological innovation: Continuously breaking through the testing challenges of motors such as partial discharge, pinhole insulation test, AC/DC hipot & insulation analyzer, and high-power surge defects.■ Product portfolio: It has more than 50 series and more than 300 models, covering multiple testing aspects of motors.■ Customization capabilities: We provide deeply customized solutions based on customers' products, processes, production capacity, and site conditions.■ Industry coverage: Serving more than 30 sub-sectors including new energy vehicles, robots, drones, industrial motors, and home appliances.■ Research and development capabilities: It has a professional team of more than 260 people and more than 80 related intellectual property rights.■ Customer base: We have served more than 16,000 customers, with business covering multiple countries and regions.■ Global Services: We have established 15 global service centers, with business covering more than 60 countries and regions.■ Industry influence: Participated in the formulation of multiple national, industry and group standards, and continuously promoted the standardized development of motor testing technology.Summarize:The core value of motor testing equipment lies not only in its ability to "test", but also in its ability to test accurately, stably, and efficiently, and to adapt to the ever-changing motor products and manufacturing processes.AIPfocuses on global motor testing and continuously creates value for global motor manufacturers through technological innovation and testing solutions, which is the core direction of AIP's long-term development.

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