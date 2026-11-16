Bahrain Says Air Defenses Repel Multiple Iranian Attacks
(MENAFN) Bahrain announced on Sunday that its military air defense systems had successfully intercepted and neutralized several aerial attacks attributed to Iran before they could strike targets inside the kingdom.
In a statement, Bahrain's Defense Force accused Tehran of continuing what it described as a sustained hostile campaign against the country, saying that "Iran continues its systematic hostile approach through attacks" targeting Bahraini territory.
The military confirmed that the incoming threats were eliminated before reaching their intended destinations. It also stressed that all its units "remain at the highest level of readiness and are fully prepared" to protect Bahrain against further attacks.
Earlier the same day, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that it had launched six drones toward a US radar defense installation at Al-Riffa Air Base in Bahrain.
The latest developments come as tensions between Iran and the United States persist over access to the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically important maritime corridor responsible for transporting substantial quantities of the world's energy resources and commodities.
The waterway's security and the ability of vessels to navigate through it have also emerged as major points of contention in diplomatic negotiations between Tehran and Washington.
The conflict initially began on Feb. 28 when the United States and Israel launched attacks against Iran. The confrontation later paused under a ceasefire agreement reached in April.
However, hostilities subsequently resumed as diplomatic negotiations encountered setbacks, despite the two sides having signed a memorandum of understanding in June.
In a statement, Bahrain's Defense Force accused Tehran of continuing what it described as a sustained hostile campaign against the country, saying that "Iran continues its systematic hostile approach through attacks" targeting Bahraini territory.
The military confirmed that the incoming threats were eliminated before reaching their intended destinations. It also stressed that all its units "remain at the highest level of readiness and are fully prepared" to protect Bahrain against further attacks.
Earlier the same day, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that it had launched six drones toward a US radar defense installation at Al-Riffa Air Base in Bahrain.
The latest developments come as tensions between Iran and the United States persist over access to the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically important maritime corridor responsible for transporting substantial quantities of the world's energy resources and commodities.
The waterway's security and the ability of vessels to navigate through it have also emerged as major points of contention in diplomatic negotiations between Tehran and Washington.
The conflict initially began on Feb. 28 when the United States and Israel launched attacks against Iran. The confrontation later paused under a ceasefire agreement reached in April.
However, hostilities subsequently resumed as diplomatic negotiations encountered setbacks, despite the two sides having signed a memorandum of understanding in June.
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