MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 16 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is set to move into the renovated 160-year-old Kumara Krupa Guest House, which has been renamed 'Ganga' and will serve as his official residence, following a traditional Griha Pravesha ceremony on Monday.

The Chief Minister, accompanied by his family, will enter the heritage building after performing religious rituals and special pujas in accordance with Hindu traditions and shastras. The rituals began on Sunday night (November 15), with the family participating in the preparations. The ceremony is being conducted at an auspicious time during the Kartika month.

Seer of Nonavinakere, Ajjaiah, is leading the team of priests conducting the worship and other rituals. Tight security arrangements have been made around the premises in view of the Chief Minister's visit.

Shivakumar has undertaken the renovation of the entire building without disturbing its original heritage structure. Built in 1880, the two-storeyed stone structure is spread across 14 acres and has 12 rooms, a large hall and a kitchen. The rooms in the building have been named after rivers.

The building was originally the private residence of Sir K. Seshadri Iyer, who served as the Diwan of Mysuru. An ardent devotee of Lord Kumaraswamy, he named the residence Kumara Krupa. Later, the building was purchased by the Mysuru Maharajas.

The heritage building has a significant historical connection, having hosted several prominent personalities. Mahatma Gandhi stayed there for nearly three months in 1927 after falling ill during his visit. Dr B.R. Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru and Rabindranath Tagore were among the other prominent personalities who visited the building.

Former Chief Minister Late S. Nijalingappa also resided there. Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai functioned from the building for some time.

CM Shivakumar will shift from his existing residence in Sadashivanagar to Ganga. However, he is expected to move in completely with his family by the end of November.

The move also brings attention to the different official residences used by Karnataka Chief Ministers over the years.

'Cauvery' has remained a prominent Chief Minister's residence, with former Chief Ministers including R. Gundu Rao, Veerendra Patil, B.S. Yediyurappa, Jagadish Shettar, and others having resided there. Gundu Rao began residing at Cauvery in 1980. Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah continues to reside there.

Former Chief Ministers H.D. Kumaraswamy and D.V. Sadananda Gowda functioned from 'Anugraha'. However, as they could not complete their terms in office, the building has acquired a perception of being jinxed, with subsequent leaders reportedly reluctant to occupy it.

With the renovation of Kumara Krupa and its renaming as Ganga, Shivakumar is now set to make the historic property his official residence, adding another chapter to the building's long association with Karnataka's political and historical personalities.