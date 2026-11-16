MENAFN - IANS) Madurai, Nov 16 (IANS) The annual Karthigai Deepam festival began at the Tirupparankundram Subramanya Swamy Temple in Madurai district on Monday with a ceremonial flag-hoisting, drawing devotees for special prayers and rituals.

The festival flag was hoisted on the temple's gold-plated flagstaff at 7.14 a.m. amid the chanting of Vedic hymns and traditional percussion.

Devotees gathered to worship Lord Subramanya and his consort Deivanai as the ceremony marked the commencement of one of the temple's principal annual celebrations. Preparations began before dawn, with 16 varieties of abhishekam performed for the processional deities. The ritual offerings included milk, rosewater and tender coconut water.

Special decorations and deeparadhana followed, after which the richly adorned deities were brought to the Kambathadi Mandapam on a golden peacock mount.

Ahead of the flag-hoisting, the flagstaff was ritually bathed with consecrated water and decorated with sacred darbha grass, mango leaves, sandalwood paste and kumkum. The morning ceremonies brought together worshippers attending the opening of the Deepam festival and the concluding observances of Kanda Sashti.

Throughout the festival, Lord Subramanya and Deivanai will be taken in procession within the temple precincts. Morning processions will feature a golden chariot, while different ceremonial mounts will be used in the evenings. These include the golden peacock, silver bull and Sesha mounts, allowing devotees to have darshan of the deities in different festival adornments.

The coronation ceremony, a major event in the festival calendar, is scheduled for November 23. A temple chariot procession will follow on November 24. The Karthigai Maha Deepam will be lit atop Tirupparankundram hill that evening.

The traditional Sokkap panai bonfire ceremony will subsequently take place near the 16-pillared stone mandapam. Monday also marked the concluding day of the temple's Kanda Sashti festival. It's customary procession features Lord Subramanya and Deivanai on a golden peacock mount along the chariot streets and the Giriveedhi around the hill.

The coincidence of the two celebrations brought a variation to the flag-hoisting arrangements. Ordinarily, the deities are seated on a throne at the Kambathadi Mandapam for the ceremony. This year, they remained on the golden peacock mount in view of the Kanda Sashti procession.

Temple trustee committee chairman V. Shanmugasundaram, Deputy Commissioner Selvi and temple staff are coordinating arrangements for the festival, including the daily processions and the principal ceremonies scheduled for the coming week.