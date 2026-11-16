MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union ministers and Chief Ministers of several states extended birthday greetings to Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Monday, wishing him good health, a long life and continued success in public service.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi praised CM Choudhary's efforts to accelerate development across Bihar and improve people's lives.

"My heartfelt birthday wishes to Bihar's Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary. He is making continuous efforts to accelerate the pace of development across various regions of Bihar and to improve the lives of its people. May God grant him a long and healthy life," the Prime Minister wrote.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conveyed his warm birthday wishes to Choudhary and prayed that he be blessed with a healthy, long and prosperous life.

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar described the Bihar Chief Minister as a "diligent" and "energetic leader" and prayed to Lord Mahadev for his good health, long life and a successful journey.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended his greetings, praying that Mata Janki bless Choudhary with good health, longevity, and success.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also wished Choudhary on the occasion.

He prayed to Lord Shri Ram for his good health and longevity, expressing hope that Bihar would reach new heights in development, good governance, and public welfare.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini wished Choudhary a long life, good health and continued energy to serve the people.

He also expressed hope that Bihar would achieve further progress under his leadership.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also extended birthday greetings, praying that Lord Shri Ram, the embodiment of righteousness, bless Choudhary with good health and a long life.

The greetings from senior political leaders across the country highlighted Choudhary's role in Bihar's development and his public responsibilities.