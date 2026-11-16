MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 16 (IANS) US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has refused to apologise for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)'s nationwide ground stop that lasted for hours on Friday, which disrupted over 10,000 flights, with the impact continuing throughout the weekend.

"It happened on my watch," Duffy told NBC News' "Meet the Press." "But I can't apologise for what was passed off to us, and I can't blame Republicans or Democrats because it's all of them."

The transportation secretary blamed his predecessors and previous administrations for failing to do enough to modernise the US air traffic control system, describing it as "30 years of a lack of investment," Xinhua News Agency reported.

Duffy's remarks came two days after the FAA issued a national ground stop that lasted more than four hours, triggering widespread flight cancellations and delays that continued through the weekend. More than 14,000 flights were cancelled on Friday and Saturday, according to data from flight-tracking website FlightAware.

US media described the incident as the longest nationwide ground stop since the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

At a press conference on Saturday, Duffy attributed the disruption to "routine maintenance" at a "remote FAA location," where a contractor identified as L3Harris was replacing ageing copper wiring with fibre-optic lines.

Duffy has repeatedly urged the US Congress to approve billions of dollars in funding to overhaul the nation's ageing air traffic control infrastructure.

At the same press conference, FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford offered a "sincere apology to the American travelling public" affected by Friday's nationwide ground stop, emphasising that the decision to pause all flights was made "out of an abundance of caution."

Bedford said that US air travel was not expected to return to normal schedules until late Sunday.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said investigators had found no evidence of a cyberattack at the time of the briefing but were continuing to examine the incident and had not ruled anything out. He said there was no connection with a separate Microsoft disruption.