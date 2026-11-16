MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 16 (IANS) The hills of Sabarimala are set to reverberate with chants of 'Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa' as lakhs of devotees prepare to undertake the annual Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage, with the temple opening its doors for the season on Tuesday evening.

While devotees from across Kerala are expected to arrive in large numbers, pilgrims from the neighbouring southern states, particularly Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, also flock to the hill shrine during the two-month-long season.

Though the temple doors will be opened at 4 p.m. on Monday, devotees will be allowed darshan from 5 a.m. on Tuesday, marking the beginning of the Malayalam month of Vrischikam.

Eager to be among the first to have darshan, pilgrims have already started reaching the foothills, from where they will be permitted to begin their uphill trek during the night.

For many, the Sabarimala pilgrimage is not merely a journey to a temple but the culmination of 41 days of austerity and prayer.

Devotees observe penance before setting out, wearing the traditional black attire and carrying the irumudikettu, a sacred bundle containing offerings to Lord Ayyappa.

“5,000 police officials at a time will be in and around the temple town. In a minute, 75 people will have to be given darshan to enable all those who are booked for darshan,” said Additional Director General of Police P.Vijayan, who is in charge of the security at the temple town.

The irumudikettu contains coconuts, including one filled with ghee, which is used for the neyyabhishekam.

The coconut is broken at a designated spot before devotees climb the 18 sacred steps leading to the sanctum.

A dip in the Pampa River before beginning the trek is another important part of the pilgrimage.

While the most devout undertake the climb barefoot, many others wear footwear.

The traditional attire for male pilgrims is the mundu.

Women who have attained puberty and are below the age of 50 are traditionally barred from entering the shrine, in accordance with the restrictions governing entry.

The temple administration has made arrangements to facilitate darshan for up to 80,000 pilgrims daily during the Mandala period, including 60,000 through virtual queue bookings and the remaining through designated spot booking facilities.

The pilgrimage season also has a political significance this year.

For the first time in a decade, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is in power in Kerala.

Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan and other ministers have visited the region and reviewed arrangements to ensure that the annual pilgrimage passes off smoothly.

With devotees converging from across southern India, the coming days will once again transform the Sabarimala hills into one of the country's largest centres of faith and pilgrimage.