Yogi Adityanath Releases Coffee Table Book 'Yogi Ki Paati'

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 16 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday released the coffee table book 'Yogi Ki Paati' and virtually inaugurated an exhibition marking over 50 weeks of his communication initiative aimed at connecting with people across the state through weekly letters. Describing the letters as a means of establishing a direct emotional connection with the people, the Chief Minister said these letters are "a heartfelt way to stay connected to this family's joys and sorrows, hopes, achievements and aspirations."

Explaining the objective behind the initiative, he said it was launched to reach every section of society, highlight issues that had remained unaddressed and share the vision of a developed and culturally rich Uttar Pradesh. "When we started reaching out through Yogi ki Paati, the objective was precisely this: to connect with every section of society, touch upon the unaddressed issues, share the vision of a developed and culturally rich Uttar Pradesh, and build a direct, heartfelt bond with the 25 crore people of the state," he said.

He further emphasised that the letters sought to communicate the government's welfare initiatives to people at the grassroots level, while addressing concerns related to different sections of society, including youth, students, women, farmers and labourers. "How the welfare schemes of the government can reach the person sitting at the very last rung of society-we have tried to mention all these things in Yogi ki Paati as well. This is not merely an order; it is a heartfelt dialogue. A dialogue with the common man, with the person sitting at the very last step of society. It touches upon the aspects concerning youth and students, addresses the respect and honour of women, and focuses on the 'Annadata' farmers and labourers. An effort has been made to touch every single section of society," he added.

The coffee table book is based on the weekly letters written as part of the initiative, while the exhibition, inaugurated virtually by the Chief Minister, showcases the journey and various aspects of this communication effort.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP), alleging that prior to 2017, youths in the state were deprived of timely education, examinations, and jobs, and claiming that an "uncle-nephew duo" used to set out for extortion whenever recruitments were announced. Contrasting his government's record, the Chief Minister stated that more than 9.5 lakh youths have been given government jobs in the state over the last nine and a half years, and preparations are underway to issue appointment letters to over one lakh youths by the upcoming January 26. He cited 3,568 appointments in the Education Department, 1,375 in the Panchayati Raj Department, 470 among skilled sportspersons, 28 in Forensic Science, 4,543 in the Police, and 1,146 in the Revenue Department. He added that recruitment processes for 8,000 Lekhpals, 32,000 police personnel, and 42,000 Home Guards have been completed, with efforts underway to issue appointment letters to the 42,000 Home Guards within the next 10 days, alongside upcoming large-scale appointments through the Education Department and various commissions.