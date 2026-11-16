MP Cabinet to Meet at Gandhi Sagar to Discuss Major Hydro Project

The Madhya Pradesh government will hold its next Cabinet meeting at the Gandhi Sagar region in Mandsaur district on November 18 as part of its initiative to organise 'Destination Cabinet' at different locations across the state to promote regional development and highlight the potential of various regions. This destination cabinet is expected to throw a special focus on the Rs 11,500 crore Gandhi Sagar Pumped Hydro Storage Project, being developed in Khemla block village of Rampura tehsil in Neemuch district.

The project is expected to become India's largest standalone pumped hydro storage project. Once completed, it will be capable of generating electricity continuously for six hours at its full capacity of 1,920 MW, according to an official release. The project involves an investment of approximately Rs 11,500 crore and is being constructed across around 414 hectares. It will use the existing Gandhi Sagar Reservoir as its lower reservoir, while a new upper reservoir is being developed. According to project officials, only 2.4 TMC (67.66 million cubic metres) of water from the Gandhi Sagar Reservoir will be utilised for the project through a non-consumptive reuse mechanism, under which water will be recycled and used repeatedly rather than consumed. During the day or night, surplus solar or wind energy available from the grid will be used to operate reversible motor-pumps and will pump water from the lower reservoir to the upper reservoir for storage. Thereafter, during peak electricity demand, the stored water will be released from upper to lover reservoir to operate turbines and generate power for supply. A total of nine turbines are being installed at the project, which will have an annual energy generation capacity of 3,580 million units. For pumping operations and evacuation of generated electricity, the project will be connected to the 765/400 kV PGCIL/CTU substation located in Mandsaur district, approximately 60 km away. The first set of turbines is scheduled to begin operations in December 2026, while full commercial operations are targeted to commence from June 2027, stated the release. The project has also generated employment opportunities, with approximately 4,000 people engaged during the construction phase. Around 200 people are expected to receive permanent employment during its operation and maintenance phase, with priority given to eligible local candidates from the state.