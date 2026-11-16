From The Hoxton's first wellness club to Six Senses' longevity-focused resort, international hotel groups are expanding their presence in Dubai, reflecting a growing appetite for wellness-led travel. According to the Global Wellness Institute, the UAE's wellness tourism market grew at a compound annual rate of 23.5% since 2019, reaching US$11.3 billion in 2025.

Dubai's hospitality industry is entering a new phase of expansion, with international hotel groups bringing new concepts to the city. Increasingly, their investments extend beyond traditional luxury accommodation, placing greater emphasis on wellness, social experiences and lifestyle.

Among the latest arrivals and planned openings are British-born lifestyle brand The Hoxton, luxury resort operator Six Senses and Spanish hospitality group Meliá Hotels International. Together, their investments illustrate how Dubai is attracting different segments of the international hospitality market.

Ennismore, a global collective of lifestyle brands, inaugurated Hoxton's first Middle East hotel in Dubai Media City. The 230-room hotel's planned wellness club includes fitness studios, spa treatments, hot and cold therapies, and social spaces.

Louis Abboud, Ennismore's Group Chief Growth Officer and COO, said, "Dubai has long been on our wish list as one of the world's most dynamic hospitality destinations."

On Palm Jumeirah, an archipelago of artificial islands off the coast of Dubai, Six Senses opened its first UAE resort for bookings. The resort comprises 61 suites, 172 private residences and about 5,500 square metres of spa and wellness facilities. What distinguishes the property is its combination of traditional spa treatments, health assessments, healthy ageing programmes and personalised wellbeing plans.

General Manager Christian Gurtner told Travel & Tourism News Middle East: "Our 5,500 square metre Six Senses Spa is particularly special, bringing together everything from traditional therapies to advanced diagnostics, longevity and biohacking in one integrated experience." The development also incorporates energy- and water-saving systems and environmental programmes for guests.

Dubai's appeal lies in its ability to combine wellness experiences with a wider holiday offering, from cultural and culinary activities to other leisure pursuits. Its growing range of cutting-edge health technology and treatments adds to that appeal for travellers from Europe and North America looking to escape the winter cold while focusing on their health and wellbeing.

Meliá Hotels International's Gran Meliá brand is preparing for its UAE debut with J1 Hotel in Dubai's coastal area of Jumeirah. The 366-room beachfront property is scheduled to open in the final quarter of 2027.

Plans include four pools, restaurants and a rooftop wellbeing space offering treatments, Pilates and group activities. The property will be Meliá's third in Dubai, joining ME Dubai and Meliá Desert Palm, and adds to the group's investment in the city's expanding lifestyle and wellness offering.

The war involving Iran, the US and Israel earlier in 2026 disrupted travel to Dubai through regional airspace closures and flight cancellations. Despite this disruption, these groups' continued investment suggests confidence in Dubai's longer-term tourism appeal and a commitment to meeting demand beyond the current uncertainty.

The appeal of these developments is not limited to overnight guests. The Hoxton's club is designed to welcome people living nearby, while J1 Hotel wants to attract customers coming for dinner or time by the water. In both cases, the aim is to establish venues that form part of the city's wider lifestyle scene, rather than relying solely on hotel occupancy.