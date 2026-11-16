The newly launched Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express is attracting attention on social media, with a special privacy feature inside its premium coaches winning praise from viewers. A viral video showcasing the train's modern interiors has particularly caught the internet's attention for its smart glass technology, which allows passengers to change the transparency of window glass at the touch of a button.

The video highlights how the glass can switch from transparent to semi-transparent, offering passengers greater privacy inside their compartments. The feature has impressed viewers, with many appreciating the thought given to passenger comfort and convenience during overnight journeys.

Watch the viral video here:

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The Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper is among Indian Railways' latest additions to its premium long-distance train services. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off the service on November 1, 2026, from Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) in Bengaluru.

The train connects two major metropolitan cities and is designed to provide a modern overnight travel experience. Its first AC coaches feature advanced facilities, including private compartments, smart glass panels, comfortable berths and modern interiors. The two-tier AC coaches also offer privacy curtains and sun blinds.

The train additionally features CCTV cameras, emergency communication facilities and passenger-friendly amenities across its coaches. Other highlights include dedicated arrangements for passengers with disabilities and facilities for those travelling with pets.

The Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper covers approximately 1,118 kilometres and completes the journey in around 16 hours. It operates six days a week, connecting several important cities across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

While the train's modern facilities are already attracting attention, the smart glass privacy feature has emerged as one of its most talked-about highlights. The viral video has renewed interest in how Indian Railways is incorporating technology and passenger comfort into its premium overnight services.

Note: The viral video's details have not been independently verified by Times Now, according to the available report.