NY Democratic Socialists Urge Ocasio-Cortez to Enter Presidential Race
(MENAFN) The New York City branch of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) has officially urged US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to consider running for president in the 2028 election, following a resolution adopted on Saturday.
Although the move does not amount to a formal endorsement, it represents another attempt by supporters of democratic socialism to persuade Ocasio-Cortez, one of the movement's prominent political figures, to pursue the country's highest elected office.
The initiative follows a series of electoral successes for democratic socialist candidates across the United States. These include Zohran Mamdani's victory in the New York mayoral election last year, as well as the election of six House of Representatives members and the mayor of Los Angeles on Nov. 3.
Gustavo Gordillo, co-chair of the New York City DSA chapter, explained that the resolution aims to prepare the groundwork for a possible presidential campaign.
Addressing reporters after the organization's convention, Gordillo said the chapter intends to expand the influence of the democratic socialist movement and build the necessary support for a presidential bid centered on working-class interests and political priorities.
Several other DSA branches have already taken comparable steps, with chapters in Atlanta, Colorado, Los Angeles and Ithaca, New York, passing resolutions encouraging Ocasio-Cortez to seek the Democratic nomination in 2028.
Although the move does not amount to a formal endorsement, it represents another attempt by supporters of democratic socialism to persuade Ocasio-Cortez, one of the movement's prominent political figures, to pursue the country's highest elected office.
The initiative follows a series of electoral successes for democratic socialist candidates across the United States. These include Zohran Mamdani's victory in the New York mayoral election last year, as well as the election of six House of Representatives members and the mayor of Los Angeles on Nov. 3.
Gustavo Gordillo, co-chair of the New York City DSA chapter, explained that the resolution aims to prepare the groundwork for a possible presidential campaign.
Addressing reporters after the organization's convention, Gordillo said the chapter intends to expand the influence of the democratic socialist movement and build the necessary support for a presidential bid centered on working-class interests and political priorities.
Several other DSA branches have already taken comparable steps, with chapters in Atlanta, Colorado, Los Angeles and Ithaca, New York, passing resolutions encouraging Ocasio-Cortez to seek the Democratic nomination in 2028.
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