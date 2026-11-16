MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Asian semiconductor stocks fell on Monday as investors positioned themselves for Nvidia 's upcoming earnings, with market participants focusing on whether the AI spending boom is holding up. The pullback also arrived alongside broader weakness in regional equities.

According to Google Finance, Japan's Advantest dropped about 10.4%, Lasertec declined more than 10.7%, and Tokyo Electron slid around 5.7%. In South Korea, Samsung Electronics fell roughly 5.8% and SK Hynix was down about 4.2%, while Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. slipped approximately 3.8%.

Semiconductor-linked equities in Asia broadly declined ahead of Nvidia 's fiscal third-quarter results. Investors are watching for confirmation that AI infrastructure capex remains intact despite uncertainty around Nvidia's leadership. Regional weakness-Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi both lower at the time of reporting-added pressure beyond AI-specific concerns. Analyst expectations remain skewed toward a“beat-and-raise” outcome, supported by anticipated strength in Nvidia's Blackwell platform.

Key takeawaysWhy the earnings event is driving the tape

Tuesday's Nvidia earnings release and following earnings call are set to be a key test for sentiment across the AI chip supply chain. While Monday's declines were heavily concentrated in semiconductor names, they were not isolated-equities across the region were already trending lower.

As reported via Google Finance, Japan's Nikkei 225 was down about 2% and South Korea's Kospi was losing roughly 2.6% around 4:04 am UTC. That backdrop suggests the sell-off may reflect a mix of event-driven caution and wider risk-off positioning, rather than a single company-specific shock.

Leadership uncertainty adds a second layer of scrutiny

Nvidia is scheduled to release its fiscal third-quarter results on Tuesday, according to its investor relations update. This quarter will also be its first set of results since founder Jensen Huang resigned as CEO, a leadership change noted in earlier coverage from Cointelegraph.

In a preview ahead of the report, Morningstar said investors will want to understand how Nvidia will respond to ongoing AI demand amid the company's leadership transition. The firm highlighted concerns around whether the mid-term elections have introduced uncertainty about future demand, and whether Nvidia's outlook for the industry has changed.

Morningstar's framing matters for the broader market because guidance and commentary from Nvidia often influence expectations for downstream spending-especially among hyperscalers and other customers building data-center capacity to support AI workloads.

What analysts expect Nvidia to report

Nvidia forecast in August that fiscal third-quarter revenue would come in at $108 billion, plus or minus 2%, excluding any data center compute revenue from China. Analysts then shifted to consensus expectations for the quarter.

Visible Alpha consensus figures published by S&P Global Market Intelligence projected slightly higher revenue of $109.3 billion for the fiscal third quarter, including $101.8 billion from Nvidia's data center business. S&P Global Market Intelligence also noted that revenue expectations had risen since the previous quarter, pointing to anticipated strength in Nvidia's Blackwell chips.

Morningstar also suggested the market could be looking for another quarter characterized by a“beat-and-raise” pattern, citing strong capex trends among hyperscalers and enterprises. Morningstar analysts said they would be surprised if Nvidia delivered an earnings miss or weak forecast.

For context on market expectations, Nvidia shares closed Friday down 2.01% at $162.85, according to Google Finance.

Implications for crypto and broader risk appetite

While this story is centered on equities, event-driven moves in major AI and semiconductor benchmarks can spill into broader“high-beta” sentiment across markets. A risk-off shift before a high-profile earnings print often affects how traders position for future growth narratives-especially when investors are simultaneously weighing AI spending durability and corporate leadership uncertainty.

As results approach, the key issue for participants watching beyond stocks is whether Nvidia's commentary reinforces the stability of AI infrastructure spending. If the company's outlook aligns with the prevailing“beat-and-raise” expectations, it may help support risk appetite across tech-adjacent markets; if not, the repricing could extend well beyond semiconductor indices.

Readers should watch Nvidia's guidance closely on AI demand and capex expectations, and then gauge whether Monday's broad regional weakness reverses once investors get clearer direction from the earnings call.

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