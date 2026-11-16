US Judge Blocks Trump Plan to Transform Washington Golf Course
(MENAFN) A federal court has temporarily halted President Donald Trump's proposal to redevelop a public golf course in Washington, DC, requiring the administration to keep the facility accessible despite plans to shut it down on Sunday.
US District Judge Ana C. Reyes issued the decision late Saturday, finding that the government's initiative to upgrade East Potomac Golf Links into a championship-standard golfing venue likely violates environmental protections and overlooks mandatory procedures for executive decisions.
The redevelopment project forms part of Trump's wider efforts to reshape the US capital and create a lasting mark on the city. However, the judge questioned the legality of the administration's approach and dismissed its argument that closing the course on Nov. 15 was required to address safety concerns, characterizing the explanation as a pretext.
“The government proposes to close a historic park, daily enjoyed by Washingtonians of all stripes, indefinitely,” Reyes wrote.
Reyes further determined that shutting down the facility would result in “irreparable harm” to those challenging the decision, including local golfers and groups seeking to preserve historic sites.
In response, the US Justice Department reaffirmed its commitment to defending the administration's policies through legal proceedings.
A department representative stated that the court had acknowledged the National Park Service's legal authority to limit public access to facilities when safety concerns arise. The spokesperson also emphasized that the ruling does not prevent officials from continuing preparations for the proposed development of a world-class golf course.
US District Judge Ana C. Reyes issued the decision late Saturday, finding that the government's initiative to upgrade East Potomac Golf Links into a championship-standard golfing venue likely violates environmental protections and overlooks mandatory procedures for executive decisions.
The redevelopment project forms part of Trump's wider efforts to reshape the US capital and create a lasting mark on the city. However, the judge questioned the legality of the administration's approach and dismissed its argument that closing the course on Nov. 15 was required to address safety concerns, characterizing the explanation as a pretext.
“The government proposes to close a historic park, daily enjoyed by Washingtonians of all stripes, indefinitely,” Reyes wrote.
Reyes further determined that shutting down the facility would result in “irreparable harm” to those challenging the decision, including local golfers and groups seeking to preserve historic sites.
In response, the US Justice Department reaffirmed its commitment to defending the administration's policies through legal proceedings.
A department representative stated that the court had acknowledged the National Park Service's legal authority to limit public access to facilities when safety concerns arise. The spokesperson also emphasized that the ruling does not prevent officials from continuing preparations for the proposed development of a world-class golf course.
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