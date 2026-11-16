Iran Claims Drone Strike on US Radar Facility in Bahrain
(MENAFN) Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Sunday that it had launched an attack involving six drones against a US radar defense installation at Al-Riffa Air Base in Bahrain, according to reports carried by Iranian state media.
No further information was provided regarding the outcome of the operation, and there were no confirmed reports indicating whether the alleged strike caused any damage.
The announcement followed several security alerts issued by Bahrain's Interior Ministry earlier in the day. Authorities warned of a possible threat without disclosing specific details and called on residents to move to safe locations.
In a separate statement broadcast by Iranian state television, the IRGC maintained that the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, pointing to what it described as Washington's "failure" to provide naval escorts for vessels attempting to pass through the strategic passage.
The Iranian military body also cautioned that "any US aggression would be met with an even harsher and more devastating response.”
The latest developments reflect ongoing friction between Tehran and Washington over maritime access to the Strait of Hormuz, a vital international shipping corridor through which significant volumes of global energy and commodity supplies are transported.
Control and freedom of navigation through the waterway have also remained central points of disagreement during diplomatic discussions between the two countries.
The conflict initially erupted on Feb. 28 following military strikes by the United States and Israel against Iran. A ceasefire was subsequently reached in April before hostilities resumed as diplomatic efforts encountered difficulties.
Despite the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran in June, fighting broke out again after negotiations failed to produce a lasting agreement.
No further information was provided regarding the outcome of the operation, and there were no confirmed reports indicating whether the alleged strike caused any damage.
The announcement followed several security alerts issued by Bahrain's Interior Ministry earlier in the day. Authorities warned of a possible threat without disclosing specific details and called on residents to move to safe locations.
In a separate statement broadcast by Iranian state television, the IRGC maintained that the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, pointing to what it described as Washington's "failure" to provide naval escorts for vessels attempting to pass through the strategic passage.
The Iranian military body also cautioned that "any US aggression would be met with an even harsher and more devastating response.”
The latest developments reflect ongoing friction between Tehran and Washington over maritime access to the Strait of Hormuz, a vital international shipping corridor through which significant volumes of global energy and commodity supplies are transported.
Control and freedom of navigation through the waterway have also remained central points of disagreement during diplomatic discussions between the two countries.
The conflict initially erupted on Feb. 28 following military strikes by the United States and Israel against Iran. A ceasefire was subsequently reached in April before hostilities resumed as diplomatic efforts encountered difficulties.
Despite the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran in June, fighting broke out again after negotiations failed to produce a lasting agreement.
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