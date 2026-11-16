Paris Commemorates Victims Of Holodomor And Russian Aggression
"These two tragedies are closely linked, as they testify to deliberate attempts to destroy the Ukrainian people and their national identity," the embassy said in a statement.
The Divine Liturgy was led by Bishop Ihor Rantsya of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church. The commemorative events were attended by Ukraine's Ambassador to France Vadym Omelchenko,
Ukraine's Permanent Representative to UNESCO Viktoriia Lialina-Boiko, French politicians, Ukrainian diplomats, and members of the Ukrainian community.
The embassy thanked Bishop Ihor Rantsya and the cathedral for the joint prayer, as well as the Representative Committee of the Ukrainian Community in France for helping organize the events.
"The memory of the Holodomor reminds the world of the need to fight crimes against humanity and prevent their recurrence," the embassy emphasized.Read also: German Bundestag recognizes Germany's special historical responsibility to Ukraine for Nazi crimes
As reported, in 2023, France's National Assembly and Senate adopted resolutions recognizing the 1932–1933 Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people.
Photo: Embassy of Ukraine in France / Facebook
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