MENAFN - UkrinForm) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said this in a post on X, Ukrinform reports.

"Tonight, Alexander Stubb and I discussed the peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. Europe will closely engage in this process through the E5 + EU format. In the meantime, we'll ensure maximum support for Ukraine and maximum pressure on Russia,” the post reads.

Von der Leyen thanked Finland for its tireless efforts to bring an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

She expressed her conviction that a larger and stronger Union would create a more prosperous and independent Europe.

Ukraine must maintain pace of EU reforms, accelerate implementation of next tasks – PM

As Ukrinform reported, Zelensky, Costa and von der Leyen discussed additional winter support for Ukraine.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine