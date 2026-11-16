Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 2,560 Over Past Day
Russian forces have also lost 12,480 (+2) tanks, 25,807 (+23) armored combat vehicles, 52,464 (+63) artillery systems, 2,278 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems, 1,762 (+6) air defense systems, 452 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 3,166 (+16) ground robotic systems, 610,376 (+1,573) operational-tactical UAVs, 5,196 cruise missiles, 35 warships and boats, two submarines, 175,930 (+772) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 4,909 (+3) units of special equipment.
The figures are being updated.Read also: Russia seeks to capture Kostiantynivka under pretext of evacuating civilians – Zelensky
As Ukrinform reported, as of 22:00 on November 15, there had been 130 combat engagements along the front line, with Ukraine's Defense Forces repelling 18 Russian attacks in the Kostiantynivka sector.
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