MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this in a Facebook post, Ukrinform says.

Russian forces have also lost 12,480 (+2) tanks, 25,807 (+23) armored combat vehicles, 52,464 (+63) artillery systems, 2,278 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems, 1,762 (+6) air defense systems, 452 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 3,166 (+16) ground robotic systems, 610,376 (+1,573) operational-tactical UAVs, 5,196 cruise missiles, 35 warships and boats, two submarines, 175,930 (+772) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 4,909 (+3) units of special equipment.

The figures are being updated.

Russia seeks to capture Kostiantynivka under pretext of evacuating civilians – Zelensky

As Ukrinform reported, as of 22:00 on November 15, there had been 130 combat engagements along the front line, with Ukraine's Defense Forces repelling 18 Russian attacks in the Kostiantynivka sector.