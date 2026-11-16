MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Riyadh: Riyadh Air has unveiled the first Airbus A321neo aircraft in its distinctive pearlescent livery, marking a new milestone in the Saudi carrier's fleet development as it prepares to expand its short- and medium-haul operations.

The aircraft emerged from Airbus' paint facility in Hamburg, Germany, on November 13, carrying the airline's signature design inspired by Saudi cultural heritage. It is expected to undergo a series of test flights in Germany before being delivered to Riyadh Air in the coming months.

The jet, which is scheduled to carry the registration HZ-RXFA, is the first of 60 A321neo aircraft ordered by the airline. It is also part of a broader commitment to acquire 91 Airbus aircraft, supporting Riyadh Air's plans to build a mixed fleet alongside its Boeing widebody jets.

The aircraft's exterior features shades of indigo and lavender, with flowing patterns extending toward the rear of the fuselage. The design draws inspiration from traditional Bedouin tents and incorporates elements influenced by Arabic calligraphy, combining contemporary styling with references to Saudi identity.

Riyadh Air has not yet formally revealed the A321neo's cabin configuration. Details of its interior are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The narrowbody aircraft will play a key role in connecting shorter-distance markets to the airline's growing network. Riyadh Air plans to use the type on routes of up to five hours, potentially serving destinations across the Gulf region and India, while bringing passengers through its Riyadh hub.

The A321neo fleet will complement the airline's Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, which are intended to support its long-haul operations. Riyadh Air also has more than 40 additional 787s on order and plans to add 31 Airbus A350-1000 aircraft to its future widebody fleet.

The carrier aims to serve 100 destinations across six continents by the end of the decade. Its expansion forms part of Saudi Arabia's broader ambition to strengthen the Kingdom's position as an international aviation and tourism center.

Owned by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh Air began commercial operations in October 2025. The airline has also established cooperation and codeshare arrangements with several international carriers as it develops its global reach.