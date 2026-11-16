MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Delhi: Air India has restored nonstop flights on all its services connecting Delhi and Mumbai with New York, reducing journey times by up to five hours following the easing of regional airspace restrictions.

The airline had introduced technical refueling stops in Rome on selected flights after Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian carriers and restrictions were imposed across parts of the Middle East amid regional conflict. The changes forced some journeys to take around 22 hours. With direct routings restored, flights are expected to take approximately 17 hours.

Air India now operates daily services from both Delhi and Mumbai to New York's John F Kennedy International Airport. It also flies four times weekly from Delhi and three times weekly from Mumbai to Newark Liberty International Airport.

Delhi-New York flights are operated by Airbus A350-900 aircraft, featuring 28 Business Class suites, 24 Premium Economy seats and 264 Economy Class seats. The aircraft offer updated in-flight entertainment systems and refreshed onboard amenities.

Mumbai's New York services use Boeing 777-300ER aircraft with upgraded interiors, including eight First Class suites, 40 lie-flat Business Class seats and 280 Economy Class seats.