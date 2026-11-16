MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Singapore: Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group reported record half-year revenue of SD 11.3 billion for the first six months of FY2026/27, but net profit fell 43.9 percent to SD 134 million as soaring jet fuel prices increased operating costs.

The group, comprising Singapore Airlines and low-cost carrier Scoot, recorded a 16.8 percent year-over-year increase in revenue for the six months ended September 30. Passenger and cargo demand remained strong, with the two airlines carrying a record 21.8 million passengers, up 5 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Passenger revenue rose 16.8 percent to SD 9.1 billion, while cargo revenue increased 30.2 percent to SD 1.39 billion. However, operating expenditure climbed 20.9 percent to SD 10.73 billion, largely due to an 86.7 percent surge in average jet fuel prices to USD 171 per barrel amid the conflict in the Middle East.

Electronically adjustable privacy divider in center seats allow customers to choose between greater individual privacy or a shared space when traveling with a companion (top) and (bottom) New Premium Economy Class seat features a 40-inch seat pitch, full-grain premium leather upholstery, and ergonomic features designed to enhance comfort on long-haul journeys



Operating profit consequently declined 29.1 percent to SD 569 million. The second quarter showed signs of improvement, with operating profit rising 16.3 percent year over year to SD 463 million and net profit reaching SD 210 million.

Despite cost pressures, SIA is proceeding with a major investment in its passenger experience, committing more than SD 2 billion to new long-haul cabin products across all four classes.

Unveiled on November 6, the next-generation First Class, Business Class, Premium Economy and Economy Class cabins are designed to offer greater privacy, comfort and flexibility. Their development followed research involving more than 5,000 travelers, employees and industry experts worldwide.

The new products will begin entering service in the second half of 2027 on 41 retrofitted Airbus A350-900 long-haul and ultra-long-range aircraft, as well as the airline's incoming Boeing 777-9 fleet.



The upgraded A350-900 aircraft will feature new Business Class seats, while the A350-900ULR fleet will introduce First Class cabins for the first time. The Boeing 777-9 will feature all four redesigned cabin classes.

SIA worked with international design firms and seat manufacturers to develop the products, which form part of a broader effort to improve the end-to-end travel experience.

As of September 30, the group operated 224 passenger and freighter aircraft and served 136 destinations in 35 countries and territories. It also had 58 aircraft on order.

The airline said passenger demand remained healthy, while cargo activity benefited from semiconductor-related shipments and the movement of freight from sea to air. It warned, however, that elevated fuel prices and geopolitical uncertainty would continue to challenge the industry.