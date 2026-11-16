AAFT Fashion And Design Students Present Innovative Concepts At World Tourism Day Celebrations
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: An impressive exhibition of innovative ideas by students of the AAFT School of Fashion & Design (Communication) added a vibrant creative dimension to the World Tourism Day celebrations at Marwah Studios, Film City, Noida. The presentations highlighted the connections between fashion, design, culture, creativity and tourism.
The exhibition was inaugurated by Dr. Subhash Goyal, Chairman, STIC Travel Group, and Industry Dean, AAFT School of Hospitality and Tourism; Pradeep Chandel, Founder Chairman and National President, AHPWI; Atul Upadhyay, Executive Director, Pride Group of Hotels; Dr. Sudhir Andrews, author, educationist and Member of the National Advisory Board; Sanjay Kaushik, Managing Partner, Holystone TFCI Hospitality India Fund; and Abdul Aziz, representing the Tourism, Cultural and Education Section of the Embassy of Uzbekistan.
Through their displays and presentations, students demonstrated imagination, design thinking and communication skills. Their concepts explored how creative expression can communicate cultural identity, inspire interest in destinations and enrich the experience of travel.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of AAFT and ICMEI, emphasised the role of fashion and design in expressing the identity of a destination. He highlighted how traditional clothing, craftsmanship, visual communication and contemporary design can help visitors understand a region's heritage while creating opportunities for local creative communities.
Dr. Marwah encouraged students to combine innovation with respect for cultural authenticity and to develop ideas that connect classroom learning with the needs of tourism and hospitality. He also underlined the importance of presenting ideas clearly and effectively-a skill essential to turning creative concepts into meaningful professional opportunities.
Held as part of the World Tourism Day programme organised by ICMEI and the AAFT School of Hospitality and Tourism, in association with AHPWI and supported by the AAFT International Skill Development Council, the exhibition provided students with a platform to share their work with industry leaders and an international representative.
The showcase reaffirmed AAFT's commitment to interdisciplinary learning, encouraging young designers to explore how their creativity can contribute to cultural exchange and tourism.
The exhibition was inaugurated by Dr. Subhash Goyal, Chairman, STIC Travel Group, and Industry Dean, AAFT School of Hospitality and Tourism; Pradeep Chandel, Founder Chairman and National President, AHPWI; Atul Upadhyay, Executive Director, Pride Group of Hotels; Dr. Sudhir Andrews, author, educationist and Member of the National Advisory Board; Sanjay Kaushik, Managing Partner, Holystone TFCI Hospitality India Fund; and Abdul Aziz, representing the Tourism, Cultural and Education Section of the Embassy of Uzbekistan.
Through their displays and presentations, students demonstrated imagination, design thinking and communication skills. Their concepts explored how creative expression can communicate cultural identity, inspire interest in destinations and enrich the experience of travel.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of AAFT and ICMEI, emphasised the role of fashion and design in expressing the identity of a destination. He highlighted how traditional clothing, craftsmanship, visual communication and contemporary design can help visitors understand a region's heritage while creating opportunities for local creative communities.
Dr. Marwah encouraged students to combine innovation with respect for cultural authenticity and to develop ideas that connect classroom learning with the needs of tourism and hospitality. He also underlined the importance of presenting ideas clearly and effectively-a skill essential to turning creative concepts into meaningful professional opportunities.
Held as part of the World Tourism Day programme organised by ICMEI and the AAFT School of Hospitality and Tourism, in association with AHPWI and supported by the AAFT International Skill Development Council, the exhibition provided students with a platform to share their work with industry leaders and an international representative.
The showcase reaffirmed AAFT's commitment to interdisciplinary learning, encouraging young designers to explore how their creativity can contribute to cultural exchange and tourism.
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