MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Gold prices in Dubai dropped on the first trading day of the week as investors awaited remarks from US Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh on interest rates.

On Monday morning, 24K and 22K gold prices in Dubai fell to Dh466 and Dh431.5 per gram, respectively, losing nearly Dh2 per gram. The precious metal has lost Dh36 per gram over the past month, providing relief to jewellery shoppers in Dubai and the UAE, especially during the Diwali festive season.

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Similarly, 21K, 18K and 14K gold prices slipped to Dh413.75, Dh354.5 and Dh276.5 per gram, respectively.

Spot gold was slightly lower at $3,866 an ounce. Silver fell below $50 an ounce to $47.38, losing 2.3 per cent.

Gold prices hit a more than one-year low last week.

Daniela Hathorn, senior market analyst at Capital, said markets were struggling to find a clear direction.

“The Fed left rates unchanged at 3.75-4.00 per cent, as widely expected, but offered little clarity on the path ahead. Despite acknowledging stronger economic activity and persistent inflation, Chair Kevin Warsh struggled to explain convincingly why policymakers had chosen to wait until December rather than raise rates immediately. With two officials voting for a hike, the message leaned slightly hawkish, although the broader policy outlook remains largely unchanged from September, with another increase still expected before year-end,” she added.

Hathorn stressed that the lack of clear forward guidance leaves markets heavily dependent on incoming data.

Gold dropped 4.5 per cent last week, pressured by hotter-than-expected Consumer Price Index data, which fuelled inflation concerns and reinforced expectations that interest rates would remain higher for longer.

"Gold is still effectively swimming against the tide of a stronger dollar, elevated Treasury yields and firm expectations of a December Fed rate hike. At current levels, gold looks neutral to mildly bearish," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

Dubai gold prices slip; 22K drops to Dh450 per gram Dubai gold prices shed Dh3.75 on Thursday as investors remain wary of rate hikes Dubai gold trades higher as investors await Fed rate hike in December

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