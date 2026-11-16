President Of Uzbekistan To Pay State Visit To Oman On November 1617
During the visit to Muscat, the two leaders are expected to hold high-level talks, while Mirziyoyev is also scheduled to meet with executives of major Omani companies and take part in other events.
The summit agenda includes strengthening Uzbek-Omani relations and expanding cooperation in key areas, particularly trade, investment and agriculture. The sides are also expected to discuss ways to increase cultural and humanitarian ties and promote tourism exchanges.
The visit is expected to result in the signing of several bilateral documents and agreements aimed at advancing cooperation across these areas.
Oman, located on the southeastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula, occupies a strategic position along major maritime trade routes linking the Middle East, Asia and Africa. Its economy is supported by oil and gas production, while the government has been pursuing diversification under its Oman Vision 2040 strategy, with priorities including logistics, manufacturing, tourism, fisheries, renewable energy and investment development.
Uzbekistan and Oman have opportunities to expand economic cooperation in areas such as agricultural trade, food processing, logistics, tourism and investment.
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