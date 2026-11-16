MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan has extended its ban on imports of fresh chicken eggs for two months, according to Order No. 404, signed by Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov on November 12, 2026.

The restriction applies to all modes of transport and covers imports from third countries as well as member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

The ban does not apply to the transit of fresh chicken eggs through Kazakhstan or their transportation from the territory of one EAEU member state to another through Kazakhstan.

The Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan is required to notify the Eurasian Economic Commission, in accordance with the established legal procedure, of the measures taken to implement the order.

The ministry's Department of Agro-Food Markets and Agricultural Product Processing is also tasked with ensuring the implementation of the relevant measures in accordance with the legislation.

An earlier ban on imports of fresh chicken eggs was introduced by Order No. 146 of the Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan, dated April 17, 2026. That restriction covered imports from third countries and EAEU member states and applied to all modes of transport.

According to the ministry, Kazakhstan produced 3.7 billion eggs in January-September 2026.