Pixalate Adds Vizio, VIDAA (Hisense), And Titan OS Across 85 Country Storefronts, Expanding CTV App Store Intelligence To 8 Platforms
| % of Fraudulent Bundle
IDs (Vizio / VIDAA / Titan
OS)
|Reason Code
|Description
|8% / 5% / 2%
|Mobile Bundle ID
|The declared Bundle ID matches a mobile/tablet app's official Bundle ID but lacks a matching counterpart in a CTV app store, which may signal fraudulent/spoofed/invalid traffic.
|9% / 11% / 2%
|Incorrect CTV Platform
|The declared Bundle ID matches a known App Store ID using Pixalate's“bundle mapping” technology, but was identified as the incorrect CTV platform, which may signal fraudulent/spoofed/invalid traffic.
|71% / 74% / 85%
| Unmapped or Malformed
String
|Even after processing with Pixalate's“bundle mapping” technology, the declared Bundle ID doesn't fall into any of the prior definitions, and often does not resemble a standard CTV Bundle ID
Data Points: Vizio, VIDAA and Titan OS Apps in the MRT
|Data Point
|Description
|Bundle ID Validation
|Which app a Bundle ID is tied to, or whether it is not mapped to any app
|IVT
|The percentage of Invalid Traffic (IVT), including ad fraud, measured on the app
|Risk Overview
|Pixalate's advertising risk rating, based on blended factors including brand safety, IVT and ad inventory
|MAU / DAU
|Estimated Monthly Active Users and Daily Active Users
|Estimated Ad Spend
|Pixalate's estimate of programmatic ad spend on the app
|Made for Advertising (MFA)
|Whether Pixalate classifies the app as Made for Advertising
|COPPA
|Pixalate's assessment of the app under the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA)
|Industry Standards
|The app's status against the advertising industry standards tracked in the MRT
|App Privacy Policy
|Whether the app maintains an app-specific privacy policy
|app-ads.txt
|Whether an app-ads.txt file is found for the app
|Brand Safety
|Content brand safety risk (low, medium or high), based on description and content analysis
Bundle ID Validation Mechanics
Pixalate validates CTV Bundle IDs from the programmatic bid stream against the official app stores of 8 CTV platforms:
- Input: OpenRTB bid requests carrying app.bundle and device.ua, plus the official app listings of each CTV app store. Bundle ID Mapping: Each Bundle ID is tied to the app it belongs to, whether in the TV's own store, the Google Play or Apple App Store, another CTV platform's store, via Pixalate's Bundle ID Mapping technology, or marked as unmapped. Delivery: The MRT dashboard and the Ad Trust & Safety API.
System Metrics
|Specification Parameter
|Platform Data
|CTV App Stores Covered (Nov. 2026)
|8: Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung, Apple tvOS, LG, Vizio, VIDAA (Hisense), Titan OS (Philips)
|Apps Added
|1,275: Vizio 297, VIDAA 512, Titan OS 466
|Country Storefronts (Nov. 2026)
|VIDAA 25; Titan OS 57; Vizio 3
|Apps With app-ads.txt (Nov. 2026)
|518: Vizio 235, VIDAA 220, Titan OS 63
| New Bundle IDs Classified (May–Nov.
2026)
|9,432: Vizio 8,396, VIDAA 917, Titan OS 119
|Delivery
|MRT dashboard; Ad Trust & Safety API
Availability
Vizio, VIDAA and Titan OS app data is available today in the Media Ratings Terminal and through the Ad Trust & Safety API.
Contact Pixalate to add these app stores to your account.
About Pixalate's CTV App Store Database
Pixalate's CTV App Store database in the MRT holds the official app listings of 8 CTV app stores: Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung, Apple tvOS, LG, Vizio, VIDAA and Titan OS. CTV app stores do not share a Bundle ID format, and a bid request carries whatever Bundle ID the seller declares. In the MRT, CTV buyers can look up any Bundle ID and see which app it is tied to, or whether it is not mapped at all.
About Pixalate's Bundle ID Mapping Technology
Pixalate's Bundle ID mapping ties the free-form Bundle IDs in programmatic CTV bid requests to official App Store IDs. A single app can show up under many Bundle IDs. On Roku, for example, Hulu appears as com.hulu.plus.roku, 2285, com.ae.hulu and others. Pixalate maps each variation back to the app, shows each Bundle ID's ad share of voice, and flags Bundle IDs that don't match the platform. CTV buyers and sellers can look up Bundle IDs in the MRT or validate them in real time through the Ad Trust & Safety API.
About Pixalate
Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012 and recognized by UNICEF as a“key innovator” for children's online privacy, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com
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Disclaimer
The content of this press release, and the VIDAA, Vizio, and Titan OS app store information in the MRT, reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity across mobile apps in the time period studied. Pixalate's full disclaimer can be found here.
Per the MRC,“'Fraud' is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in U.S. Court or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes.” Also per the MRC,“'Invalid Traffic' is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic.”
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