(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Adding 1,275 apps to existing coverage of Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung, Apple tvOS, and LG, Pixalate enables platforms to filter out the 71–74% of unmapped Bundle IDs observed on Vizio, VIDAA (Hisense), and Titan OS traffic LONDON, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, a global ad fraud and privacy compliance platform, today added the Vizio, VIDAA (Hisense) and Titan OS app stores, spanning VIDAA storefronts in 25 countries, Titan OS storefronts in 57 countries, and Vizio storefronts across three countries, to the CTV App Store database in its Media Ratings Terminal (MRT) and Ad Trust & Safety API. In the MRT, programmatic CTV buyers can search all 1,275 newly added apps by name, or look up a Bundle ID to see which app it is tied to, or whether it is not mapped to any app at all, before adding it to an inclusion or exclusion list. The newly added apps include MVPDs, vMVPDs, and FAST channels including Vizio's WatchFree+, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo, DIRECTV, Spectrum, Foxtel), DStv, CANAL+, Pluto TV, Tubi, and more. Each CTV platform formats Bundle IDs differently, and a bid request can carry any Bundle ID the seller picks. When a Vizio, VIDAA or Titan OS TV sends a Bundle ID its app store doesn't list, the impression may be spoofed. In the MRT, programmatic ad buyers can look up the app behind a Bundle ID and check its IVT, verified Bundle IDs, and brand safety risk ratings and authorized sellers before buying. What's New in the MRT: Vizio, VIDAA and Titan OS App Stores

Search 1,275 New CTV Apps, Globally: Find any app in the Vizio, VIDAA and Titan OS stores by name or Bundle ID across 85 country storefronts, or filter Discovery by store.

Map Bundle IDs in Bulk: Look up Bundle IDs from any DSP's bid stream or reports, in the MRT or through the Ad Trust & Safety API, to see the app each one belongs to, whether it's listed in that TV's own store, or whether it isn't mapped to any app.

Build Inclusion and Exclusion Lists: Filter Discovery by store, IVT, risk rating, MFA and app-ads.txt, then export the results as a list to apply in your DSP.

Check Ad Fraud and Risk Before Buying: See each app's Invalid Traffic (IVT) rate and Pixalate's advertising risk rating.

Vet Audience, Compliance and Brand Safety: Check estimated MAU, DAU and ad spend, MFA and COPPA status, app-ads.txt, privacy policy and content brand safety risk for each app. Cover 85 Country Storefronts Across Four Global Regions: App listings span North America, Latin America, EMEA and APAC, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Australia, India, and more. Benchmark Observations: May 11 – November 10, 2026 Based on six months of programmatic ad traffic on these devices, May 11 to November 10, 2026:

Most Bundle IDs Don't Match a Store App: 88% of Bundle IDs seen on Vizio devices, and 89% on VIDAA devices, didn't match an app in that device's own app store.

Most Ad Impressions Go to Mapped Bundle IDs: On Vizio devices, the 12% of Bundle IDs that matched an official app carried 91% of ad impressions. On VIDAA devices, the 11% that matched carried 98%. Most Vizio Store Apps Have app-ads.txt; Most VIDAA and Titan OS Store Apps Don't: 235 of 297 apps in the Vizio store have an app-ads.txt file, compared with 220 of 512 in the VIDAA store and 63 of 466 in the Titan OS store. Bundle ID Validation by CTV App Store: May 11 – November 10, 2026 Of the Bundle IDs seen in programmatic ad impressions on Vizio, VIDAA and Titan OS devices from May 11 to November 10, 2026, 12%, 11% and 12% mapped to an app in that device's own app store. The remaining 88%, 89% and 88%, respectively, fall into three reason codes:

% of Fraudulent Bundle

IDs (Vizio / VIDAA / Titan

OS) Reason Code Description 8% / 5% / 2% Mobile Bundle ID The declared Bundle ID matches a mobile/tablet app's official Bundle ID but lacks a matching counterpart in a CTV app store, which may signal fraudulent/spoofed/invalid traffic. 9% / 11% / 2% Incorrect CTV Platform The declared Bundle ID matches a known App Store ID using Pixalate's“bundle mapping” technology, but was identified as the incorrect CTV platform, which may signal fraudulent/spoofed/invalid traffic. 71% / 74% / 85% Unmapped or Malformed

String Even after processing with Pixalate's“bundle mapping” technology, the declared Bundle ID doesn't fall into any of the prior definitions, and often does not resemble a standard CTV Bundle ID

Data Points: Vizio, VIDAA and Titan OS Apps in the MRT

Data Point Description Bundle ID Validation Which app a Bundle ID is tied to, or whether it is not mapped to any app IVT The percentage of Invalid Traffic (IVT), including ad fraud, measured on the app Risk Overview Pixalate's advertising risk rating, based on blended factors including brand safety, IVT and ad inventory MAU / DAU Estimated Monthly Active Users and Daily Active Users Estimated Ad Spend Pixalate's estimate of programmatic ad spend on the app Made for Advertising (MFA) Whether Pixalate classifies the app as Made for Advertising COPPA Pixalate's assessment of the app under the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) Industry Standards The app's status against the advertising industry standards tracked in the MRT App Privacy Policy Whether the app maintains an app-specific privacy policy app-ads.txt Whether an app-ads.txt file is found for the app Brand Safety Content brand safety risk (low, medium or high), based on description and content analysis

Bundle ID Validation Mechanics

Pixalate validates CTV Bundle IDs from the programmatic bid stream against the official app stores of 8 CTV platforms:



Input: OpenRTB bid requests carrying app.bundle and device.ua, plus the official app listings of each CTV app store.

Bundle ID Mapping: Each Bundle ID is tied to the app it belongs to, whether in the TV's own store, the Google Play or Apple App Store, another CTV platform's store, via Pixalate's Bundle ID Mapping technology, or marked as unmapped. Delivery: The MRT dashboard and the Ad Trust & Safety API.

System Metrics

Specification Parameter Platform Data CTV App Stores Covered (Nov. 2026) 8: Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung, Apple tvOS, LG, Vizio, VIDAA (Hisense), Titan OS (Philips) Apps Added 1,275: Vizio 297, VIDAA 512, Titan OS 466 Country Storefronts (Nov. 2026) VIDAA 25; Titan OS 57; Vizio 3 Apps With app-ads.txt (Nov. 2026) 518: Vizio 235, VIDAA 220, Titan OS 63 New Bundle IDs Classified (May–Nov.

2026) 9,432: Vizio 8,396, VIDAA 917, Titan OS 119 Delivery MRT dashboard; Ad Trust & Safety API

Availability

Vizio, VIDAA and Titan OS app data is available today in the Media Ratings Terminal and through the Ad Trust & Safety API.

Contact Pixalate to add these app stores to your account.

About Pixalate's CTV App Store Database

Pixalate's CTV App Store database in the MRT holds the official app listings of 8 CTV app stores: Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung, Apple tvOS, LG, Vizio, VIDAA and Titan OS. CTV app stores do not share a Bundle ID format, and a bid request carries whatever Bundle ID the seller declares. In the MRT, CTV buyers can look up any Bundle ID and see which app it is tied to, or whether it is not mapped at all.

About Pixalate's Bundle ID Mapping Technology

Pixalate's Bundle ID mapping ties the free-form Bundle IDs in programmatic CTV bid requests to official App Store IDs. A single app can show up under many Bundle IDs. On Roku, for example, Hulu appears as com.hulu.plus.roku, 2285, com.ae.hulu and others. Pixalate maps each variation back to the app, shows each Bundle ID's ad share of voice, and flags Bundle IDs that don't match the platform. CTV buyers and sellers can look up Bundle IDs in the MRT or validate them in real time through the Ad Trust & Safety API.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012 and recognized by UNICEF as a“key innovator” for children's online privacy, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

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Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the VIDAA, Vizio, and Titan OS app store information in the MRT, reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity across mobile apps in the time period studied. Pixalate's full disclaimer can be found here.

Per the MRC,“'Fraud' is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in U.S. Court or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes.” Also per the MRC,“'Invalid Traffic' is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic.”