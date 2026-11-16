WhisTi combines a titanium whistle and micro pry tool in a body under 3 cm, with the Dual version delivering up to 120 dB.

Now on Kickstarter, WhisTi pairs a whistle and micro pry tool in a Grade 5 titanium body under 3 cm, with the Dual version reaching up to 120 dB.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- YSMART has launched WhisTi on Kickstarter, a titanium whistle with a built-in micro pry tool in a body under 3 cm long. Designed to fit on a keyring, WhisTi combines a way to attract attention with a practical tool for opening packages, lifting tabs and turning slotted screws.The idea is simple: give a whistle an everyday job, too. While a whistle might otherwise stay packed away between outdoor trips, WhisTi's small size and added utility make it easy to keep close throughout the day.Two Versions, One Compact DesignWhisTi is available in two versions, both machined from Grade 5 titanium:. WhisTi Single - A slim, single-chamber design weighing just 3.4 g, with sound output of up to 110 dB.. WhisTi Dual - A wider, dual-chamber design with sound output of up to 120 dB.Both versions measure under 3 cm long and feature an integrated attachment point for a keyring or lanyard. A wide, flat mouthpiece and shaped internal airflow path are designed to make the whistle easy to blow. Actual sound output varies with blowing technique and measurement conditions.A Small Tool With Everyday UsesThe micro pry tool is integrated into WhisTi's titanium body, providing a working edge for light tasks such as lifting a tab, opening a package or turning a slotted screw.Grade 5 titanium combines low weight, strength and corrosion resistance for everyday carry. WhisTi's faceted body keeps the design compact, with no separate pry attachment to carry.For hikers, walkers and outdoor enthusiasts, a whistle can also provide a way to attract attention when separated from a group or when help is needed. Keeping one on a keyring makes it more likely to be within reach, rather than left at home with other outdoor equipment.Now Available on KickstarterThe WhisTi campaign offers individual Single and Dual rewards, along with three mixed packs:. Duo Pack - One Single and one Dual.. Share Pack - Two Singles and two Duals.. Group Pack - Four Singles and four Duals.Backers can visit the campaign page to watch the product demonstration, compare the two versions and view current reward pricing and availability.YSMART is targeting mid-March 2027 to begin shipping, following manufacturing and final quality checks. Shipping will be charged separately after the campaign. The delivery schedule is an estimate, with progress updates shared throughout production.More details:Kickstarter Campaign:Media Pack with Images/Video:About YSMARTYSMART develops compact everyday carry products, including pocket tools and keychain gear. Its latest project, WhisTi, brings a whistle and micro pry tool together in a lightweight titanium design.

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WhisTi combines a titanium whistle and micro pry tool in a body under 3 cm, with the Dual version delivering up to 120 dB.

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YSMART Launches WhisTi, a Tiny Titanium Whistle With a Built-In Pry Tool News Provided By YSMART DESIGN November 16, 2026, 05:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods



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