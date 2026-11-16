Giovanni Francesco Barbieri, known as Il Guercino (1591–1666), "Erminia Finding the Wounded Tancred." Preparatory oil on canvas (148.5 × 188 cm)

Close-up detail of the squire Vafrino from Guercino's preparatory canvas "Erminia Finding the Wounded Tancred." The expressive brushwork, turban folds, and dramatic chiaroscuro reveal the Baroque master's creative process ahead of the final Galleria Doria

Guercino's early preparatory canvas returns to the art market after 50 years, with an €800,000 starting bid at Monte Carlo auction.

MONTE CARLO, MONACO, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On Saturday, November 28, at 2:30 PM, in the magnificent setting of the Hôtel des Ventes de Monte-Carlo (HVMC), an early work by Guercino will go under the hammer, with online bidding also available.A work by Guercino (Giovanni Francesco Barbieri; Cento, 1591 – Bologna, 1666) appearing at auction is news in itself. Yet when we consider that this piece is returning to the art market after roughly fifty years in a private collection, we begin to appreciate the full Beauty of its History and the appeal of this auction in the Principality of Monaco.The painting is a preparatory canvas depicting“Erminia Finding the Wounded Tancred”, a scene from“Jerusalem Delivered”. The finished masterpiece is housed at the Doria Pamphilj Gallery in Rome.This remarkable preparatory sketch, which belonged to the Florentine family of art historians and collectors Mellini Rudolph, is particularly fascinating for the series of details that reveal the master's creative process at work. In this preparatory canvas, Guercino had already developed a clear vision of the squire Vafrino, while carefully studying the distribution of light across Erminia's face. These details are also discussed by the renowned scholar Nicholas Turner in his catalogue“The Paintings of Guercino”, in which the painting is featured."Through this auction, organized by Hôtel des Ventes de Monte-Carlo, we continue to offer works of considerable historical and emotional value to the international art market, while providing collectors with the unparalleled opportunity to participate in an international auction," says Ugo Biacchi, Managing Director of Towards the Sun, HVMC's Italian branch, and a key figure in this cultural bridge between Florence and Monte Carlo.The auction will open with a starting bid of €800,000. The painting also holds an export license authorizing its circulation outside Italy.Technical Sheet: Artwork & AuctionHÔTEL DES VENTES DE MONTE-CARLOItalian office:7b Borgo della Posta43121 Parma, ItalyAuction house:10–12 quai Antoine Ier98000 MonacoNOVEMBER 28, 2026 · 2:30 PM · MONACOGIOVANNI FRANCESCO BARBIERI, KNOWN AS GUERCINOErminia Finding the Wounded TancrediOil on canvas · 148.5 × 188 cm (581⁄2 × 74 in.)PROVENANCEGian Lorenzo Mellini and Stella Rudolph, acquired from a castle in the 1960s.ESTIMATEEUR 800,000 – 1,200,000An Important Rediscovery in Italian Baroque Painting“Erminia Finding the Wounded Tancred” is a preparatory composition by Giovanni Francesco Barbieri, known as Guercino ​​(1591–1666), will be offered at auction by Hôtel des Ventes de Monte-Carlo on 28 November 2026.Inspired by Torquato Tasso's celebrated epic poem“Jerusalem Delivered”, the painting represents an early conception of the composition that the artist would later develop into the artist's renowned canvas preserved at the Galleria Doria Pamphilj in Rome.Explore The Auction“Erminia Finding the Wounded Tancre”i will be offered as part of Hôtel des Ventes de Monte-Carlo's Furniture, Works of Art & Old Master Paintings sale.AUCTIONSaturday, November 28, 20262:30 PMPUBLIC VIEWINGFrom Tuesday, November 24, 2026HÔTEL DES VENTES DE MONTE-CARLO10-12 quai Antoine Ier98000 MonacoHOW TO PARTICIPATE- In person at the auction house- By telephone or absentee bid- Online via Drouot, Interencheres or InvaluablePRESS CONTACT – MONACOYsaline JAY...+33 6 40 62 50 56CONTACT – ITALYLeonora Biavati...+39 349 2728721

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A Guercino Returns to the Market: Auction in Monte Carlo News Provided By International Reputation Institute LLC November 16, 2026, 05:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry



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