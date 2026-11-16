NY, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Owner and Creative Director of Lynn Florist Inc. Brings Skill, Compassion, and Unwavering Customer Care to Life's Most Meaningful Moments in BrooklynBrooklyn, New York – Judith Denoon is a Brooklyn-based florist and creative director with more than three decades of experience in retail floral design, event floristry, and customer-centered business operations. As the owner of Lynn Florist Inc., she oversees daily operations while remaining actively involved in hands-on floral design. Her work spans funeral arrangements, wedding florals, corporate events, and custom bouquets. Each of these areas reflects a practice rooted in both technical skill and emotional sensitivity to life's milestone moments. Influential Women spotlights Judith for the dedication, faith, and heart she has poured into her craft and her community for more than 30 years.Judith's path to floristry was not a straight line. Her early professional experience included office-based roles connected to government film distribution, followed by a period in construction. Those years helped her develop a strong work ethic and an entrepreneurial perspective that would later shape her business. She went on to pursue formal floral training and completed internships that included a brief placement with 1-800-Flowers. She also gained hands-on experience at a small family-run flower shop in Queens, where she learned core business operations and the fundamentals of customer service. Those experiences led her to establish Lynn Florist in 1995, just before Valentine's Day, launching a long-standing business built on risk-taking, resilience, and community support.Alongside her floral work, Judith earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from Medgar Evers College, CUNY. She holds multiple floral design certifications and is a member of the Black Business Federation. She speaks both English and Haitian Creole, which allows her to serve a wide range of clients in her community. Her specialties include floral arrangements, wedding floral design, and funeral and sympathy florals. Over the years, she has developed a professional philosophy centered on authenticity, service, and emotional connection through design. She places strong emphasis on customer trust, thoughtful communication, and educating clients about floral care. She also views her work as both a vocation and a form of personal grounding. For Judith, flowers are never simply a product; they are a way of helping people honor love, celebration, and loss.Judith describes herself as a dreamer who is still dreaming, and she has always been deeply driven. Yet when she reflects on her success, she gives much of the credit to her clients. Some of her loyal customers have never even visited the shop in person, but they have kept her business alive through decades of change. Following September 11th, her staff of eight dropped to just two, herself and her driver. She then navigated the housing market crash and later the COVID pandemic, and through it all, her business never failed her. After the pandemic, she sent thank-you letters to her clients to let them know how much they had contributed to her survival. While they may have taken the gesture lightly, it meant a great deal to her. Judith also sees the hand of God in everything, and looking back, she believes events unfolded the way they needed to.The best career advice Judith ever received was not spoken to her but read in a magazine, and it shaped the decision that set her course. The message was simple: success is not about the money but about doing what you love, and when you love your work, the money follows. She has found that to be true. Her business has been rewarding and has provided well for her family. Through it, she put four daughters through college without any college debt, and she has built a beautiful home. She credits that advice with changing everything for her. It gave her the confidence to follow her passion into business ownership, and it continues to remind her that genuine love for the work is what sustains a career over the long run.Her advice to young women entering the floral industry centers on respect, both for clients and for the money they entrust to a florist. When someone comes to a florist for a wedding or after losing a loved one, she explains, the florist must step into that person's world and understand what they are going through. A funeral order should never be treated as routine. Judith respects every dollar that comes through her door, because each client deserves a meaningful experience, whether they visit the shop or call on the phone. She shares this same expectation with her staff during meetings, reminding them that every caller should feel cared for. She notes that the income can be very good when the work is done right, but the people being served must always come first.Judith's care continues long after an order is delivered. When a client has lost a loved one, she believes it is kind to send a card later to see how they are doing, and she does exactly that. For weddings, she sends a thank-you card to express her gratitude for being trusted with such an important occasion. She has found that this kind of follow-up is rare in business, which makes it all the more meaningful to the people who receive it. Honesty is equally central to her approach. She does not lie to her customers, and she makes clear to her workers that they must never do so either. She carries with her a lesson from her grandmother, who taught that one should always be true to oneself and true to others.Judith speaks candidly about the challenges facing independent florists today. She sees her industry under pressure from large corporate retailers, as flowers now appear in big box stores, grocery stores, small bodegas, and even at a stand outside a coffee shop she noticed along Lafayette in downtown Brooklyn. In her view, many of these sellers know little about flowers and simply want to carry a bit of everything. They often receive flowers on consignment, paying only for what sells, and they frequently lack the knowledge to care for them properly. As a result, flowers sit in contaminated water, and customers who do not know better take them home only to see them wilt within a day. For Judith, this is the most significant challenge her field faces.Even so, she sees abundant opportunity for florists willing to put in the effort. Schools and offices represent a wealth of potential accounts, and large offices in particular have many birthdays and occasions to celebrate. Her advice to newcomers is to go beyond sending a letter. She encourages them to visit office buildings in person, learn the structure of each department, identify who leads it, and bring that person a bouquet of flowers. In her experience, the opportunities in floristry are plentiful for those who are prepared to work hard for them. Personal outreach of this kind, she believes, builds the relationships that keep a small shop thriving.Family is the value Judith holds most dear. In her work, respect for her clients and excellent customer service guide her every day. She also places great importance on self-reflection, spending time alone with her thoughts, a practice she credits with helping her endure the many changes her business has weathered. She does not believe she would have survived as she did without taking that time to reflect. In this new chapter of her life, Judith has made daily prayer a priority, asking God for guidance on what she hopes to do and trusting that what is meant to be will come to pass.For more than three decades, Judith has sustained her business through changing economic conditions and major societal disruptions, maintaining a consistent presence in her Brooklyn community. She has built a reputation for reliability, compassion, and creative floral expression, earned one arrangement and one client at a time. From her first Valentine's Day as a new business owner in 1995 to the flourishing practice she leads today, she has shown that a business rooted in love, honesty, and gratitude can withstand any storm. Through her artistry, her faith, and her devotion to the people she serves, Judith Denoon has created a lasting legacy that reminds her community how much beauty and care can mean in life's most important moments.Learn More about Judith Denoon:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

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Influential Women: Judith Denoon Turns Floral Artistry Into A Legacy Of Service, Resilience, And Community Connection News Provided By Influential Women November 16, 2026, 05:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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